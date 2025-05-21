Kansas Basketball Remains a Powerhouse Amid Fears of Mediocrity
Kansas basketball two seasons ago: 23-11 (10-8 Big 12).
Kansas basketball last season: 21-13 (11-9 Big 12).
To top it off, the Jayhawks were ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll in both of those seasons. Now, they're just 21st in ESPN’s early preseason projections, and they don't even make the top-25 according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
The question that has been swirling around Lawrence – and the country:
Is Kansas still Kansas?
Since the inception of the game of basketball, the Jayhawks have been the pinnacle of the college game. Only Kentucky, North Carolina, and Duke can even be mentioned in the same breath as Kansas.
The Jayhawks’ 2,429 program wins sit above their blueblood peers – and any other squad in the country.
Aside from last year (seven seed), Kansas hasn’t been lower than a four seed in the NCAA Tournament since the turn of the century.
Not Kentucky, not North Carolina, nor Duke, nor even premier 21st-century programs such as UConn and Florida have accomplished that.
But we’re hardly concerned with the past. That’s ancient history. Let’s take a look at Kansas’ future.
No. 1 overall recruit? Check. Top-50 transfer class? Check. Returning a star player? Check. Hall of Fame coach under the helm? Check.
The Jayhawks may not be a consensus top-25 squad just yet, but they certainly have the tools – and they aren’t done yet. With three scholarship spots left to fill, Kansas can add frontcourt depth or another scoring threat from the perimeter to supplement an already loaded lineup.
Few rosters in the country – even without Kansas’ being fully rounded out – can match this team's potential firepower. Toss in one of the greatest minds college basketball has seen to mesh talent on both ends, and it’s clear:
Kansas hasn’t fallen off the mountain. The Jayhawks have just hit a bump in the road, and appear poised to enter next season still the Goliath of Goliaths in college basketball.
It's Kansas basketball. Be careful assuming it can't and won't come back roaring.