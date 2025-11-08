Key Takeaway From Kansas' Loss to North Carolina: Darryn Peterson Needs Help
We knew Kansas’ lack of size may spell trouble on defense and the glass. And that was quite apparent against North Carolina on Friday night – especially in the second half. The Tar Heels’ pair of bigs – Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesar – combined for 44 points en route to their 87-74 victory.
On the glass, Kansas was dominated, losing the battle of the boards 39-27, and yielding 16 offensive rebounds. Clearly both the glass and defense were a problem for the Jayhawks, who had 58 second-half points poured on them by the Tar Heels, yet neither were exactly the key determinant on Friday, nor are they the main topic that should be on Bill Self’s mind moving forward.
Kansas does a tremendous job of sitting in gaps and is one of the best overall help defenses in the country – a testament to Self and his staff’s ability.
Switching everything defensively ultimately paid off in the first half, and most of North Carolina’s offense in the second half can simply be chalked up to hot shooting and tough shot-making.
Now, the lack of size will always spell trouble on the glass, but there’s only so much Kansas can do to make up for that.
Why Kansas' one-dimensional offense may derail their season
But on the other side of the floor, where the Jayhawks ultimately lost the contest, there must be adjustments made moving forward.
First of all, Darryn Peterson is the real deal. Even just two games officially into his collegiate career, that’s an all-but foregone conclusion. And he proved that on the biggest stage against North Carolina.
A fully polished scorer and playmaker, Peterson was knocking down triples, hitting runners with either hand, connecting on and-one jumpers, and was a maestro in ball-screen situations. He’s undoubtedly the leader of this Kansas offensive attack, but the issue is that he has no running mates.
Forward Bryson Tiller gave the Jayhawks tremendous minutes in the first half (hit four three-pointers), but you can’t bank on Tiller bringing that on a night-to-night basis.
The rest of the squad? Nowhere to be found. Melvin Council Jr. did have seven dimes, but he shot 2-for-11 from the field. Tre White added ten points, Kohl Rosario had seven, and Flory Bidunga scored eight.
Council has the ability to create at times, and White can get a bucket for himself here and there, but the Jayhawks simply don’t have a true option as a secondary creator.
When Peterson was off the floor, the offense turned stagnant, the ball stuck and the team looked completely out of sorts. Understandably, when Peterson is on the court, everything flows through him. But, whether it’s foul trouble or just a breather, the freshman phenom won’t be on the hardwood at all times. Self needs to find an answer.
The roster makeup isn’t going to change. Players may develop and grow throughout the season – perhaps it takes Council some time to fully adjust to high-major basketball – but it’s unlikely anyone turns into a bonafide secondary option alongside Peterson.
What's the solution?
In that scenario, Self needs to put his players in positions to score. Bidunga is solid with his back to the basket, but he’s best on offense as a lob threat and playing out of the dunker spot, and he can’t be counted on as the go-to option in Peterson’s absence. Isolation and playing through one player isn’t going to work for anyone but Peterson.
Self, arguably the most proven active head coach in college basketball, may need to put together a coaching masterpiece in 2025-26 for this Jayhawks squad to have any realistic national title hopes.
The team has clearly gotten used to life alongside Peterson, which involves freeing him up with endless off-ball screens or setting him an on-ball screen.
So when he’s off the court, there is no offense. Self needs to put together a free-flowing offense that puts his players in positions to thrive without Peterson. Put the defense in movement, allow White to play out of close-outs, for Rosario to get open looks from long range and for Council to get downhill on an empty side of the floor.
Get Bidunga the ball in the post and have Jayhawks off the ball screening-away or cutting. Kansas needs to put opposing defenses into rotations, and exploit those opportunities.
Other than Peterson, the Jayhawks don’t have a player who can single-handedly force a defense to collapse and rotate. That leaves it up to Self and Co. to get to work and find a solution for their squad.
Otherwise Kansas will skate by a handful of teams on the coattails of Peterson, but will be stifled by any well-coached team with sound defensive principles and great length and athleticism.