What Grade Did Kansas Basketball's 2024-25 Season Earn from ESPN?
Without context, Kansas’ 2024-25 season wasn’t bad. The Jayhawks finished sixth in the Big 12 standings (out of 16 teams), had notable wins over Michigan State (seventh in the final AP Poll) and Duke (third in the final AP Poll), and earned a seven seed in the NCAA Tournament.
But, knowing Kansas entered the year as the No. 1 team in the country, the Jayhawks’ campaign suddenly has a shadow cast over it.
With that in mind, ESPN’s Myron Medcalf handed out his grade for Kansas’ season. And the lone bright spot?
The Jayhawks earned a passing grade!
Medcalf gave Kansas a D, initially pointing to the sky-high preseason expectations for the Jayhawks, including from coach Bill Self:
“Before the season tipped off, Bill Self said he believed he had the right players to compete for a national championship after his team unraveled late in the 2023-24 campaign before losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament,” said Medcalf.
Ultimately, Kansas wound up putting together an “even more disappointing” season in the eyes of Mecalf.
To add insult to injury, “Kansas spent millions on transfers AJ Storr, Zeke Mayo, and Rylan Griffen.” Toss in a star returning trio of Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, and Dajuan Harris Jr., and the Jayhawks certainly had a roster built for success, yet still fell drastically short of expectations.
To sum it up, the Jayhawks’ season was “far below KU’s standard,” according to Medcalf.
Now, Self and his crew must turn their attention to rebuilding for next season, which they’ve done a stellar job of thus far, but aren’t quite done yet, as three scholarship spots remain.