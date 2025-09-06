Kansas and Missouri’s Border Showdown: This One Moment Stole the Show
Old rivals Kansas and Missouri met Saturday for the first time since 2011, and the wait was well worth it. Although the game didn't end in the Jayhawks favor, Saturday in Columbia, Missouri showed why this game never should have stopped being played and should be played every year going forward.
There are rivals and then there are enemies.
As stated during the week, Kansas State is a Kansas rival. Missouri is an enemy.
That was on full display Saturday during the game, but also during pauses in the action. The best moment of Saturday was perhaps not even something that happened by any single player or coach, but instead a fan on the field.
Missouri Student Makes Own Border Showdown Moment
During college football games these days, there are continuously more events to keep the crowd engaged. During Saturday's showdown between Kansas and Missouri, things were no different.
One such event is when a Missouri student gets the chance to go on the field and attempt a 45-yard field goal. If they're successful, they win $25,000.
Well, Saturday's selected student decided to make his own rivalry moment out of it. Instead of attempting the long kick, the student aimed at something else entirely. Check out the video below.
You can't see on the video but he pulled up his shirt to reveal "F KU" on his chest and kicked the ball at the Jayhawks sideline.
Say what you want but based on the sad kick attempt, it was a smart move for the young man instead of embarrassing himself had he attempted to actually make the field goal.
There are things about college football that you can't make up, and this is one of them. I know this is a Kansas site, but if you can't have at least a little bit of happiness about moments like this from the rivalry occurring again, then I don't have anything for you.
It's harmless rivalry fun and it's missed between Kansas and Missouri on the regular.
Kansas vs. Missouri: The Past and Future
Missouri's 42-31 win over Kansas on Saturday was the 58th all-time for the Jayhawks over the Tigers. They lead the series all-time by a nose, 58-54-9.
The Border Showdown has three more editions currently on the schedule for future years. Kansas is set to host Missouri on September 12 of next season, before another break in the series. It will pick back up in 2031 when the game returns to Missouri, and the home game for Kansas in that part will take place in 2032.
This is a game that should be played every year.
Yeah, and water is wet.
Missouri is in the SEC, where Georgia plays Georgia Tech out of conference annually, Florida plays Florida State annually, and the conference will soon require all teams to play a Power Four opponent out of conference.
There is no reason Kansas shouldn't be that team year in and year out for Missouri, even with Saturday's unfortunate result for the Jayhawks in Columbia.