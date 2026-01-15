Did Malachi Moreno save Kentucky's season with game-winner against LSU?

Kentucky basketball picked up a very important win against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night. They found themselves with their backs all the way against the wall, but as fans have seen multiple times already this season, with comebacks against Indiana, St. John's and Mississippi State, their team didn't let a big deficit make them quit. The Wildcats responded, coming back from down as much as 18 points, ultimately parting the way for a Malachi Moreno game-winner. It may end up being bigger than you think.

Mark Pope's Wildcats entered the road game at 10-6 overall and 1-2 in SEC play after being embarrassed by Alabama and Missouri, before picking up a win over Mississippi State in Rupp Arena on Saturday where they climbed back from down 11 points. Kentucky headed down to Baton Rouge ready to take on a unique Quad 1 opportunity, as although LSU is arguably the worst team in the conference, they are still currently top 50 in the NET rankings, and it only counts as a Quad 1 game on the road if the opponent is ranked among the top 70. As of now, it's a big Quad 1 win for Kentucky, as they took advantage of an LSU team who has gotten off to a rough start in conference play without star guard Dedan Thomas.

Now, Kentucky moves to 2-5 in Quad 1 games, and this is an opportunity that they successfully notched in their favor, and one selection sunday, it may end up being what puts them just inside the tournament. But, the Wildcats have to continue grinding out a very tough remaining conference schedule, as four of their next six games are road games. Right now, Kentucky is just in, as they are on the bubble in many tournament projections. If it ends up being so, Malachi Moreno deserves credit for Kentucky getting in the tournament, because he wasn't just a big part of Wednesday's win. Mark Pope said on Saturday that Moreno 'saved' them in their win, getting plenty of huge offensive rebounds that gave them second chances to get points. He certainly followed that up with being the reason for Kentucky leaving Baton Rouge with a win.

Now, Kentucky is 2-2 in the SEC while also picking up a Quad 1 win. Fans need to hope this one stays as a Quad 1 game, because their win over Indiana has moved to Quad 2 since the two teams played in mid-December. We may be looking back at Moreno's shot with an even bigger reason to give him thanks.

MALACHI MORENO FOR THE WIN 😼😼😼😼😼😼😼 pic.twitter.com/6fXGVwMNBA — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2026

