The injury report for Kentucky's game at LSU has been released

The Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road for their fourth game of SEC play down in Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. The SEC Availability Report is now out for the game, and there is some more bad news for Kentucky fans, as Jayden Quaintance remains OUT after missing last game with knee swelling. As for the Tigers, star guard Dedan Thomas is listed as "doubtful.'

This one will actually be a Quad 1 opportunity for Kentucky, and they need it. The Wildcats sit at 10-6 on the season, including 1-2 in SEC play and just 1-5 in Quad 1 games. They are coming off of a 24-point win over Mississippi State in a game where Jaland Lowe exited just 2:37 minutes in after re-aggravating his shoulder injury again, and now he is out for the season. The team could have folded, but they didn't. They responded and didn't lose hope without Lowe. Down 11 points early, the Wildcats stormed back and used their defensive intensity, along with newfound ball-movement in half-court offense to pull away. It was beautiful basketball, as the offense was very successful at stretching the floor, especially with the rotations they played with Kam Williams and Jelavic getting time at the four, and they will look to carry that momentum over into the LSU game.

The LSU Tigers have been a much different team in SEC play, as they have been without their star guard for all three games so far, which have all resulted in a loss, even losing to South Carolina by 10. It's clear just how much they rely on Thomas, as he is a big focal point of their offense. The 6-1 guard is the leading scorer for the Tigers, as he averages 16.2 points, along with 7.1 assists per game. A huge part of their offense is through him, but don't forget about 6-10 big man Mike Nwoko, who is their second-leading scorer with 15.1 points, and is also LSU's top usage player, and for good reason. But, ultimately, outside of their star guard Dedan Thomas, they struggle to find consistent offense. It's been hard for LSU without their point guard, one of the best players in the SEC at that. Now, they'll most likely be without him again when the take on the Wildcats.

Can Kentucky find similar success to what they found on Saturday? It's going to be a tough one, because LSU will have a hostile environment ready on Wednesday night, and the Tigers will be looking to feed off of that energy, and get their first win of SEC play.