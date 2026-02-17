Mark Pope talks Kentucky's ongoing issues with layups and free throws

Despite the nine-point loss to the Florida Gators, there was a lot to like in the game for Kentucky basketball, including the team finding a way to never be completely 'out' of it. The Wildcats got within five points with just over 30 seconds, unable to just get over that last big hump. Looking back, there were plenty of missed opportunities in the game. Turnovers were a big part of it, but surprisingly, it was layups as well.

Kentucky missed a staggerring 15 layups against Florida on Saturday, Yes, they are one of the best rim-protecting teams in the country, but it has been a reoccuring problem that finally reared its head and costed them in a game, But it hasn't just been struggling with what are supposed to be easy points. The Wildcats have also been poor at the free-throw line all season. Even in their wins, there have been games where they make half of their attempts. Against Florida, the Wildcats were 18-25. Then, against Tennessee in the game prior, they went just 13-22 from the line. But, with Oklahoma in Rupp Arena, Kentucky shot 22-27. They have been majorly inconsistent there and it's showing. The Wildcats are shooting 70 percent from the line through SEC play, ranking 13th in the conference.

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Head coach Mark Pope talked about the struggles in those area his team continues to deal with. Pope brought up some possible reasons as to why those areas have been hard to come by with getting points.

""Been a little bit hit or miss on free throws. ... We've had some unbelievable free throw shooting games. We've had some games where it hasn't been quite as good. Sometimes that's who's getting to the line more often. Are you getting your best free throw shooters to the line? Sometimes it's a little bit of a fatigue issue. We've been playing some of our guys really, really long minutes," Pope said before discussing the issues with layups. "Really the biggest impact on finishing is having the discretion to take high quality shots at the rim. ...We talk about turndowns, like turn down to make us special. When we get to a power play situation, which is a one-on-two, we make a turn down choice and turn that into a power play, right? Meaning you have an advantage in numbers. We have an advantage. So instead of going against multiple defenders, you you find it, make a play for your team."

All of those points left on the board turned out to cost Kentucky against Florida. If they can get those areas to produce more efficiently and consistently, this team could look considerably different, even in their wins they have had recently.