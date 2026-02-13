The now-ranked No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats have been on a big hot streak over the last month, winning eight of their last nine games which included wins over Arkansas and Tennessee. But now, that streak will really be tested as they get ready to hit the road and face the No. 14 Florida Gators.

Kentucky has had an incredible turnaround since starting 0-2 in the SEC. They now sit at 8-3 in the conference, which is good for second-place behind Florida, who is their next opponent. The big streak will surely be tested in what will be their biggest challenge yet when they face the Gators on Saturday who have been red-hot themselves recently. So much so that according to Bart Torvik, they have actually been the best team in colege basketball over the last month.

The way Florida has been winning their games is very impressive, as they have also won nine of their last ten, including wins over the likes of Georgia (92-77, 86-66), Tennessee (91-67), at Vandy (98-94), with their most-recent wins against Alabama (100-77) and at Texas A&M (86-67). A very impressive resume to say the least and the analytics seem to be really loving their dominance. Saturday's game is going to be huge for Kentucky, because they are facing a team with barely any weaknesses, as you can tell by their margin of victory over the last four weeks. It really starts on the glass with the Gators, as they rank 2nd in offensive rebound percentage, as well as 3rd on the defensive end. Florida is mainly known for their defense, as they rank 18th in effective field-goal percentage, 7th in two-point percentage and 29th in block percentage in college basketball. Their only real weakness seems to be three-point shooting, as they rank 351st there, shooting it at 29 percent.

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) reacts after scoring a basket against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As Kentucky basketball gets set for a huge opportunity against No. 14 Florida on the road, ESPN is giving the Wildcats just a 21.4 percent chance to leave with the win. It's going to be a big opportunity, but also a massive challenge. Kentucky escaped with a huge road victory against Arkansas two weeks ago, but the Gators present an even bigger challenge. They're so elite on the glass that points in the paint and second-chance points almost come naturally for them. Kentucky is going to need to put that area of the game at the top of the scouting report before worrying about ways to score on them.

Can Mark Pope and Kentucky continue their hot streak in their toughest game of the season?