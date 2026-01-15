Otega Oweh played 'under the weather' in 21-point game against LSU

In the last month, Kentucky star guard Otega Oweh has really started to show why he was so highly-touted among the best players in the SEC entering the season, as he was named SEC Preseason Player of the Year. Since the win over St. John's, Oweh has scored 20-plus points in five of the six games. On Saturday, he was a huge part in Kentucky's comeback efforts.

The Kentucky Wildcats had a very rough first half, as they were hit in the mouth qucikly, falling behind 18-3, before taking a 16-point deficit into halftime. Kentucky needed to respond in a big way. Instead of giving up, they answered the bell, and Otega Oweh was a major part in making the magic happen, even though Malachi Moreno pulled off the last trick in the bag with his game-winner. Oweh had just 6 points in the first half, but he certainly responded by scoring 15 points on 4-7 shooting in the second half, incuding 3-5 from three. He also hit the big three to cut the deficit to just one-point with 5:06 left. He finished with a team-high 21 points on the night.

Oweh gave it all he had, and without he and Denzel Aberdeen getting things done late in the second half, Kentucky would not have been in the position to win. Malachi Moreno saved the game, but it was Oweh who was one of the key contributors in helping the Wildcats get back in it. Mark Pope revealed after the game that the 6-4 guard was playing 'under the weather' leading up to the matchup.

"Otega Oweh, another heroic performance from him, and he couldn’t even make it to shootaround this morning he was so sick." Pope then praised his leadership in the second half, but teammate Denzel Aberdeen, who shouted out Oweh's ability to take the rim, which he utilized to help open up the offense. "Shout out to Otega Owehl. He was getting downhill, putting it in place, with teammates and himself, and we got great shooters. Kam Williams, Collin (Chandler) being ready to catch and shoot, and just everybody playing together and playing off each other. When we attack and there's a huge gamble inside, we just kick it out, and shout out to the boys for being ready to shoot."

Now, the former All-SEC guard is really starting to play like it, especially after channeling his inner-Michael Jordan at LSU on Wednesday with his version of the 'flu game.'