Three things to know about the Missouri Tigers

Mark Pope and Kentucky basketball will be back in action on Wednesday as they take on the Missouri Tigers in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are looking to get a much-needed win back in their home arena after they fell in embarrassing fashion against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Finally healthy for the first time all season outside of the last 16 minutes against St. John's, this Kentucky team had plenty of optimism around them heading into Saturday's game, but didn't look even close to what everyone thought they were.

After losing to Alabama by 15 points, where they never led from the 16-minute mark of the first half on, Kentucky is needing a win badly, and they get that opportunity on Wednesday while being back in the comfort of their own home facing the Missouri Tigers. What do the Tigers bring to the table? Here are three things you need to know about head coach Dennis Gates' Missouri squad.

Missouri wants to play slow and physical

Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) | Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When looking at Missouri's numbers, one thing stands out overall, and that's their style of play. The Tigers are looking to play a slow pace on offense, while also slowing you down on defense. They are 222nd in adjusted tempo on KenPom, including an average possession length of 16.3 seconds on offense, which ranks 76th nationally, with opponents averaging a length of 18.1 seconds, ranking 317th in the country. Missouri has played four games with quad 1 opportunities this season, including neutral sites against Kansas and Illiinois, as well as home against Florida and at Notre Dame. They've lost three of four, and in their losses, opponents either scored a lot or beat them off turnovers. Their only quality win came scoring 76 points. The losses in those quality games featured scoring splits of 71-60-48. They've struggled against good scoring offenses.

Tigers are vulnerable to committing turnovers

Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II (0) celebrates after a basket during game against Notre Dame | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is an area Kentucky absolutely needs to take advantage. Missouri is one of the sloppiest offenses in the country, in addition to playing slow to begin with. The Tigers rank 235th in turnovers per game, averaging 12.8 per contest, including 18.4 of possessions resulting in turnovers, ranking 243rd in that category. They're even 341st in non-steal turnovers. It's a slow offense that is methodical, but they're very turnover-prone.

Free throw shooting, three-point defense are glaring struggles

Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews (35) reacts after scoring during game against the Florida Gators | Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This is the most glaring problem with Missouri's offense. The Tigers have left points at the line in many games this season, and is a big reason why they lost by 20 against Kansas. They couldn't get anything easy down low and were forced to earn it at the free throw line, but went just 11-21 from there. Two-point shooting is where the Tigers get most of their points, but if you foul them, that could lead to success in the long run. Missouri gets 53 percent of their points from two's, but just 28 percent are coming from three, one of the lowest rates in the country. Defensively, they struggle at guarding the three. Opponents are actually getting 40.7 percent of their points from three, which is the fifth-highest percentage in college basketball, while getting just the 362nd highest percentage of points from inside the arc.

It's clear as to where Kentucky can find success on Wednesday. They'll need to get back to moving the ball again with Jaland Lowe on the floor, or Missouri will find success slowing the offense down. If Kentucky can force Missouri to score at the line and take advantage of a sloppy Tiger offense, then they found the recipe to success on Wednesday. That was their identity against Indiana and St. John's.