2026 Kentucky football position preview: Defensive Line

We've already went through all of the offensive in our position preview series. Up next, the defense. Let's start with the defensive line, a position that is coached by the only returning staff member from the Mark Stoops era. As we enter a new era under head coach Will Stein, a couple of new names have popped up on the defensive line. Let's talk about them and who they'll play alongside this season.

With all of the newcomers, Tavion Gadson is a high quality returner on the line. Redshirting his first season at Kentucky in 2023, the 6-5, 303-pound lineman saw action in two games in 2024 before playing in 11 games last season, with one start, which was against Vanderbilt. He posted a career-high in tackles with four in three different games last season, inlcuding a sack against South Carolina and QBH's against both South Carolina and Texas. He is expected to be a leader at the position for Kentucky after a promising year three has set him up for success this season.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a couple of experienced transfers who are expected to start for Kentucky. One of them is Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace, who played his last three seasons at South Dakota. He earned FCS All-American honors last season and generated some NFL buzz along the way. He totaled 18.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season. Along with him is transfer Jamarrion Harkless, who will provide some quality experience after some time in the Big Ten. In his time with Purdue, the 6-3, 346-pound lineman started in 12 games and appeared in 22 total games. He also redshirted in his first season and entering his senior year. Last season, Harkless made 13 tackles in 12 games played, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After those guys, there are some big depth questions that Kentucky needs answering. You can actually say that for many positions this season, but the defensive line is a position that needs depth. Who could step up behind them? On the end, you've got Brian Robinson, a promising player who redshirted in 2024 and saw no action last season due to who was in front of him. Now, he's getting his shot. Also as depth pieces, you've got transfer Ahmad Breaux, a transfer from LSU, along with tranfers Jaden Williams and Dominic Wiseman.

Can the depth produce? We'll find out, but the starters look promising.

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