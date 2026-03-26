Jordan Smith Jr. Talks Being Surprised With Gatorade’s National Player of the Year Award

By his own admission, Jordan Smith Jr.—the star guard of Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Va.—did not know what to expect Thursday morning when asked to change out of his uniform and make his way to the school gym.

What happened next was worth the deception. Smith was named Gatorade’s National Player of the Year, and former Wizards guard John Wall—Smith’s favorite player growing up—dropped by to present Smith with the award in front of his family and friends.

“To be surprised by John, another great player who played under Coach [John] Calipari, it just meant a lot to me,” Smith told SI. “I honestly didn’t know what to expect today... the surprise was just a blessing, just to have the award.”

Smith is headed to Arkansas next year after a monster season in the DMV area’s famed Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. The 2027 season will mark the Razorbacks’ third under Calipari, who coached Kentucky when Wall played there in 2010.

Earlier this year, Wall watched Smith at the Capitol Hoops Challenge in Maryland, one of several instances he’s seen the rising star play. Smith delivered a monster performance, scoring 34 points and grabbing six rebounds.

“I want to ask him why he never feels like he’s tired, because he’s always doing everything,” Wall told SI. “He’s gotten so much better over the years, proving the doubters wrong, and that’s something you want to see. And most important, he don’t let the criticism and the noise affect him. He pushes his head down and continues to work.

“That’s why I know you’re going to have a special year next year in Arkansas,” Wall told Smith.

Smith’s award is a milestone in several respects. No Razorback-to-be has won the award since forward Corliss Williamson in 1992—he went on to make two All-America teams, win a national title, and enjoy a solid NBA career. The last Virginian winner of the award was future Hall of Fame center Alonzo Mourning in 1988.

The jump to the SEC won’t be an easy one, but Smith has been forged in the crucible of WCAC play. Paul VI Catholic went 13-0 in conference and 30-2 overall in one of the nation’s most difficult prep leagues.

“This year, all our success came from having fun,” Smith said. “We’ve been the most successful team out of my four years in high school, just because of how much fun we’ve been having, so I just want to bring my will to win, my fun, and my competitive nature to Arkansas—because if I bring those things and lift my teammates up with me, then we’ll be fine.”

It may be hard to believe that Smith is the first player from the area around the nation’s capital to win the award—a reality Wall attributed to “kids [ending] up going to these other big-time schools.”

However, Smith was eager to play his high school ball in familiar territory—a decision that has paid off both for him and his Panthers.

“Me and Coach [Glenn] Farello—we had a chance to go to Montverde [Academy in Florida] when the coaching job opened up, but me and Coach Farello had a serious talk about it,” Smith said. “We talked about how I’m not going to be here for my family, and then I know people want to see me in the area, so we just decided to stay because I’m going to be gone next year for college. So why not just stay home and play in front of my people and my friends one last time before I go to college?”

It’s a feeling Wall, who spent his entire high school career in North Carolina, can relate to.

“When you build something at home, it feels just so much better.”

Like Smith, Wall had options galore after high school. Playing for Calipari, however, helped set the guard up for a memorable NBA career that saw him make five All-Star teams and an All-NBA team in 2017.

“[Coming out of high school] I was a leader by example—I was one of the first ones in the gym, the last ones to lead, but I really didn’t speak up as much. So I think that’s something [Calipari] can help Jordan with,” Wall said. “But I think Jordan kind of already has that, because this year, he took on that void with his team at Paul VI.”

More College Basketball from Sports Illustrated