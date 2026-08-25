2026 Kentucky football position preview: Running Back

The Kentucky football season is just around the corner. We just did our position preview of the quarterbacks, but what about who will be behind them when the Wildcats take the field? Running back has been a position that was used a lot in the Mark Stoops era, a coach who really loved that hard-nosed, ground-and-pound type of football. Will Stein wants a good mix on offense, but an improved offensive line will help open up that backfield.

First off, CJ Baxter, a veteran transfer from Texas, will be Kentucky's RB1 on the depth chart entering the season. After a injury-filled three years with the Longhorns, the running back looks completely healthy and good to go entering the first game of the season. Will Stein recently confirmed that as well. As a true freshman in 2023, Baxter rushed for 659 yards. Then, he missed the entire 2024 season with a kneee injury, before appearing in eight games last season and dealt with a hamstring injury. Now, he's looking to get back to his young self and make some noise in Kentucky's backfield. Baxter was ranked as the #7 running back in this portal cycle.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for who is behind Baxter, Kentucky landed transfer Jovontae Barnes this offseason from Oklahoma, who has also had a past with injuries. He is a former top 150 recruit in his high school class and totaled 1.469 yards and 13 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Sooners. His best season came in 2023 as a junior where he totaled 577 yards on the ground, five touchdowns, as well as 17 catches for 123 yards. Kentucky veteran running back Jason Patterson has also been emerging as of late in camp and could overtake RB2 duties on the depth chart.

Nov 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Jason Patterson (26) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can expect a running back room by committee, with Stein giving big reins to Baxter while also sprinking in Barnes and Patterson. Both Baxter and Barnes missed some time in spring and fall camp and it's worth keeping that in mind. As for the depth at running back, that could be a concern, because Baxter is clearly Kentucky's RB1 and without him, the quality of depth shrinks significantly.

Kentucky can make noise running the ball, but health will be priority number one by far all season long.

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