A Look at Kentucky's Latest Bowl Projections Following Governor's Cup Victory

The 2022 season did not turn out as expected for Mark Stoops's Kentucky program, but the Cats finished on a strong note with a 26-13 victory over in-state rival Louisville to retain the Governor's Cup. Improving to 7-5 on the season, Kentucky now awaits it bowl destination, and there are several possibilities on the horizon, which we take a look at here.

CBS Sports

Texas Bowl vs Oklahoma State

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura: Las Vegas Bowl vs Oregon State

Mark Schlabach: Music City Bowl vs Minnesota

College Football News

Music City Bowl vs Minnesota

Yahoo Sports

Music City Bowl vs Minnesota

Kentucky desperately needed the win against Louisville on Saturday, as they will have a chance to continue to pick up some positive momentum heading into off-season. The Cats could go into the bowl slightly underhanded, as Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez are both undecided on playing in the bowl.

