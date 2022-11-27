Skip to main content

A Look at Kentucky's Latest Bowl Projections Following Governor's Cup Victory

The 2022 season did not turn out as expected for Mark Stoops's Kentucky program, but the Cats finished on a strong note with a 26-13 victory over in-state rival Louisville to retain the Governor's Cup. Improving to 7-5 on the season, Kentucky now awaits it bowl destination, and there are several possibilities on the horizon, which we take a look at here. 

CBS Sports

Texas Bowl vs Oklahoma State

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura: Las Vegas Bowl vs Oregon State

Mark Schlabach: Music City Bowl vs Minnesota

Scroll to Continue

Read More

College Football News

Music City Bowl vs Minnesota

Yahoo Sports

Music City Bowl vs Minnesota

Kentucky desperately needed the win against Louisville on Saturday, as they will have a chance to continue to pick up some positive momentum heading into off-season. The Cats could go into the bowl slightly underhanded, as Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez are both undecided on playing in the bowl. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here

USATSI_19509881_168390308_lowres
Football

A Look at Kentucky's Latest Bowl Projections Following Governor's Cup Victory

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17446051_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Fined For Eligibility Issue Involving Dontaie Allen

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19509506_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez Uncertain On Playing Bowl Game For Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19509881_168390308_lowres
Football

Barion Brown Shuts Down Transfer Rumors: 'I'm BBN For Life'

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19489774_168390308_lowres
Football

Matt Ruffolo Kicks Past Frustrating Season With Historic Governor's Cup Performance

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19509504_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said Following 26-13 Win Over Louisville

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19509507_168390308_lowres
Football

Game Notes: Kentucky 26, Louisville 13

By Wildcats Today Staff
IMG_4889 2
Football

Watch: Brown, Levis, Rodriguez, Scangarello Speak Following 26-13 Win Over Louisville

By Wildcats Today Staff