Best Player Props: Kentucky vs. Southern Miss: College Football Betting
The Kentucky football season kicks off in Kroger Field at 7:45 pm ET as the Wildcats take on Southern Miss in front of a fired-up Big Blue Nation. Football being back means betting is back, and there are some solid props for college football fans to take in this game.
The first bet that looks good in this game is for Kentucky running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye to score a touchdown. This line can be taken at -215. For those who want some better odds, there is a real world where Sumo-Karngbaye scores two times in this football game, and this bet has the odds of +240.
The line won't be released until closer to game time, but another play that would be solid would be to take the over on Sumo-Karngbaye's rushing yards. A parlay with this number and him scoring a touchdown would be an excellent play for Kentucky or college football fans.
Taking any time touchdowns for Barion Brown, Dane Key, and Ja'Mori Maclin would also be solid plays, but the sneaky play of this group would be Maclin. He is a player who the coaching staff wants to get involved early into the season.
College football is back and Big Blue Nation is ready to get in Kroger Field and cheer on the Wildcats.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
The Kentucky vs. Southern Miss game can be watched on The SEC Network, with kickoff coming at 7:45 on Saturday night.