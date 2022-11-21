Skip to main content

Betting Line: Cats Slight Favorites Over Cards

Vegas likes the Wildcats by just over a field goal in the Governor's Cup this weekend.

Early betting lines have been released for the Governor's Cup between Kentucky and Louisville, and Las Vegas pegs the Wildcats as a tiny favorite over the rival Cardinals. 

Kentucky is a consensus 3.5-point favorite, per the Action Network. Lines range from three to four across different sportsbooks. 

Both teams are 7-4 against the spread this season. The Cards most recently covered in their 25-10 win over then-No. 24 NC State, while the Cats covered in their 16-6 loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. 

The over/under for the Governor's Cup is currently set at 43. ESPN Analytics' matchup predictor gives UofL a 56 percent chance of winning on the road at Kroger Field. 

Wildcats Today will have betting line updates as the week 13 matchup approaches. 

