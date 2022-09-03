Bold Predictions: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will begin their 2022 season tonight against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Hopes are high in Lexington as UK looks to build off its fourth 10-win season in program history just a year ago. The Wildcats take on a well-respected Redhawk group that is favored to win its division in the MAC. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their bold predictions.

Hunter

The time for talk is up. We've heard everything when it comes to Kentucky's season outlook. "Legitimate SEC contenders." "Overrated." "Darkhorse for CFP." "Music City Bowl at best." Now, we finally get to see the Wildcats on the field. Miami head coach Chuck Martin has said in the lead-up to Saturday that the defense is going to have some growing pains, and I fully expect Will Levis and a bevy of new receivers to exploit that. I like a trio of new targets, in Tayvion Robinson, Dane Key and Barion Brown to notch their first reception touchdowns of the season. In addition, I see Kavosiey Smoke cementing himself as a true No. 1 running back option during Chris Rodriguez's absence, collecting upwards of rushing 100 yards, including a couple of big chunk plays.

Matt

Barion Brown scores two touchdowns in this contest. This is something that could happen routinely in the coming years, but I feel this is pretty bold for his first start in his first collegiate game. Brown is going to be the best athlete on the field at times tomorrow, and if Kentucky can get him in space, then he is going to have a big day. He has a phenomenal skillset that should translate easily in this offense. I like Brown to have a monster day in his first collegiate start, and I look for Kentucky to facilitate the ball to him in several different ways.

