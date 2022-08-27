Countdown to Kickoff: Seven Questions That Will Define Kentucky's Season

College football is back.

In just one week, Kentucky Football will begin its 2022 season, welcoming the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks to Kroger Field. Expectations are high in Lexington for Mark Stoops' 10th season as head coach, as the Wildcats are coming off of just its fourth 10-win season in program history.

The Wildcats carry a deep group, filled with both veterans and a star-studded freshman class, all of which will need to contribute on a weekly basis if UK is to make a run at the SEC Championship.

While winning double-digit games was once an afterthought for Big Blue Nation, it's slowly becoming the norm, as just surviving a grueling SEC slate is no longer a measure of success.

With palpable hype surrounding football in the Bluegrass, here are seven questions that will define the Kentucky Wildcats' 2022 season.

1. Can Will Levis reach a new level of success?

Kentucky having a quarterback at the level of Will Levis is still a new feeling. It was apparent from the beginning of fall camp in 2021 that he was the man for the job, beating out Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen, both of whom are no longer with the team.

Levis provided plenty of excitement in his first year under center for the Cats, whether it was through the air or on his feet. While his 24 touchdown passes certainly did the trick, it wasn't always perfect for the Penn State transfer. His 13 interceptions were tied for the most of any SEC QB last season, and if it weren't for star wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, his stat sheet might not've looked as gaudy.

The expectations are swelling for the quarterback entering the season, as his name has been seen near the top of NFL mock drafts and has been mentioned with the illustrious Heisman Trophy. He's said multiple times that the noise means nothing to him, and while the hype shouldn't get to his head, will we see a new and improved version of Levis?

2. How many reliable options will be at running back behind Chris Rodriguez Jr?

Chris Rodriguez Jr is a top-10 running back in the nation. It's obvious that when he's on the field, Kentucky is a better team. The problem is, it's just about guaranteed that he won't be on the field for the first chunk of the season.

Luckily, there may not be a deeper room on the team than the running backs. Kavosiey Smoke has been a fixture in the offense for multiple years. JuTahn McClain saw an up-tick in snaps towards the end of last year in a backup role to Rodriguez, while Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson has drawn plenty of praise throughout fall camp and might be the man taking "RB1" snaps on Sept. 3 if Rodriguez is suspended.

There seem to be no worries about the run game without Rodriguez, but it will be hard to match his production, even with a trio of solid choices. Someone will need to emerge out of the three as the true backup while the star-senior is out.

Once he returns, it won't be an immediate loss of snaps for the backup options. A valuable one-two, or one-two-three punch in the backfield could prove to be a difference maker for a Kentucky offense looking for multiple layers in its ground game.

3. Will a No. 1 wide receiver emerge?

As much as Stoops and Levis were hesitant to admit it last season, there was clear tunnel vision towards finding Wan'Dale Robinson with the football. It happened to work out more times than not, but he turned out to be the only reliable option out wide, as Josh Ali never truly got going in his final season.

Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson has been brought in, and is expected to take over that "WR1" role. He was tabbed as a preseason third-team All-SEC member, but he hasn't been the most talked about receiver throughout the fall.

Freshman Dane Key was labeled as a potential starter from the get-go and he's done himself plenty of favors through his performance and progression this preseason. Barion Brown and Jordan Anthony possess lethal speed and skill, while junior DeMarcus Harris is attempting to breakout as a starter.

Stoops and offensive coordinator have raved over the talent in the tight end room, and whether it's Keaton Upshaw, the "Swiss army knife" Jordan Dingle or Izayah Cummings, there will be a bevy options for Levis to pick out.

Replacing Wan'Dale is nearly impossible. It will likely be a group effort in matching his output, but if someone is capable of taking that leap and becoming a top target, it will make Levis' job much easier.

4. How will the secondary progress? Can Carrington Valentine lead as the top cornerback?

Defensive coordinator Brad White has acknowledged that his secondary rotation will include some inexperienced youth, which could come back to haunt UK. The defensive back room may pose the largest question mark of any, as it remains unclear just how good—or bad— the group will be.

Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith brings SEC experience, and White has mentioned the growth of Texas State transfer Zion Childress. Both players will feature in the secondary, but all eyes are on junior Carrington Valentine ahead of the season.

Valentine is expected step-up his game in the lead-cornerback role, a spot that UK so desperately needs a hint of consistency. Good passing attacks carved up the corners down the stretch last season, and if not for a potent offense, would have cost the Wildcats another game or two.

It goes without saying, but Valentine will be face-to-face with some of the best wide outs in the country. If he isn't capable of locking down his opposition, there will be some headaches trying to get the offense on the field.

5. Can Octavious Oxendine become "that" player on the defensive line?

Another challenge posing Kentucky's defense is where the pass rush will come from. It was near-non-existent last season, and Josh Paschal's presence is no more. The linebacker room is deep and there's clear potential on the defensive line, but will it blossom?

Eyes have turned to Octavious Oxendine to become the leader on a line that seems to lack that punch that every SEC defense needs. Freshman Deone Walker has been labeled a "wrecker" and may breakout in his first season, but it will be on Oxendine to take lead at the defensive tackle spot.

It shouldn't be at the top of Stoops' list of worries entering the season, but if there is no game-changing ability in the trenches, it's only going to hurt Kentucky's defense in the long run.

6. Will Kentucky's reliance on freshmen pan out?

Stoops has labeled the 2022 freshman class as his best ever at Kentucky.

He expects six or seven true freshmen to see the field consistently, and while that isn't a gigantic number, most of the expected youth production is coming in important positions.

The wide receiver room, from Key to Brown and Anthony, is filled with freshmen ready to play immediately. Walker will pair with Oxendine on the defensive line, while top-recruit Kiyaunta Goodwin will be at left-tackle a hefty amount. Alex Afari Jr will be used everywhere around the secondary, but may eventually have a consistent home at the nickel spot.

As talented as the group may be, they're still freshmen. Mistakes will happen and the inexperience will show. UK coaches have credited the young guys with carrying maturity into preseason camp and seem to have full faith in their abilities, but that could come back to bite the Wildcats if the production isn't there.

7. Can Kentucky compete on the road?

Three of Kentucky's biggest games of the year come away from Lexington. Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee will all welcome the Wildcats to their home grounds, and along will come some of the more raucous crowds in college football.

Stoops is 0-10 in road games against SEC West opponents and the Cats have historically struggled against both the Gators and Volunteers. If Kentucky wants to live up to the high expectations that have been set, it must avoid being swept in all three games. Kentucky will also travel to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers, a place that Stoops hasn't always found easy to win at over the span of nine seasons.

The mark of a great team is how it performs outside of its comfort zone. Whether it's inside the swamp, Neyland Stadium or down on the grove, UK will be truly tested in some of the best environments in the nation. If Kentucky doesn't go at least .500 on the road this year, it will spell disappointment for the Wildcats.