Mark Stoops Says 2022 Freshman Class is Kentucky's Best Ever

As fall camp nears its end and the season-opener on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) approaches, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops began one last week of heavy talking on Monday.

Speaking at the Louisville Alumni Association Kickoff Luncheon at Churchill Downs, Stoops addressed the crowd as he prepares to take his Wildcats into battle for the 10th consecutive year. One of the biggest takeaways from the luncheon was what Stoops had to say about the freshman on his 2022 roster:

“This class that we have right now, Vince (Marrow) and I haven’t talked about this but I imagine he’d say the same thing, I think this class, this group of freshmen we have on our campus right now is the best we’ve ever had, the most ready to contribute.”

That only confirms what we've seen throughout preseason camp, as multiple freshmen have drawn nothing but praise from both veterans on the team and coaches.

Stoops said on Monday that he expects six or seven true freshman to see the field consistently for UK.

The wide receiver room is the highlight of Kentucky's seemingly-stellar freshman group. Lexington native Dane Key has been labeled as a potential starter since his arrival to campus and has only increased his stock since camp begun.

Flanking Key is Barion Brown, someone who has been labeled as "special" when the ball is in his hands, as well as speedster Jordan Anthony, who might just be the fastest man in football.

Josh Kattus has been praised by offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello multiple times, and may be a factor in both the pass and run game, even amidst a stacked tight end room.

In the trenches, Deone Walker may prove to the most vital part of Kentucky's defensive line, alongside veteran Octavious Oxendine. On the other side of the ball, top-recruit Kiyaunta Goodwin may not launch into a starting tackle spot immediately, but will at least be with the two's.

Finally in the secondary, there may not be a freshman who has been commended more than Alex Afari Jr. Being credited with having senior-level maturity and versatility, he adds much needed depth to a room that was targeted at times last season.

Veterans are the ones that lead your team and win games, but it sounds as though the success of Kentucky this season could hinder on the shoulders of freshmen at times.