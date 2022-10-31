Depth Chart Update: DeAndre Square Absent Ahead of Missouri

Kentucky's week 10 depth chart has been released ahead of the Wildcats' final road trip of the season to Columbia against the Missouri Tigers.

The Cats are now down both of their top linebackers:

Linebacker DeAndre Square is the newest and biggest omission on the latest depth chart. Square went to the locker room following the first defensive drive of the game against the Vols. He would return and finish out the first quarter, but left early in the second, eventually remaining on the sideline. He was ruled out with an ankle injury. Trevin Wallace is now listed as the starting weakside linebacker.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr is still listed after leaving the UT game in the second half, as is strong safety Tyrell Ajian, who suffered a back injury when making a tackle at the end of the first quarter.

Right tackle Jeremy Flax finished out the Tennessee game, though he didn't play every snap. He has dealt with injuries since the Ole Miss game on Oct. 1, but is still listed ahead of Missouri.

Wide receiver Chris Lewis was helped off the field in the second half against the Vols, not putting any pressure on his right leg or foot. Defensive lineman Khalil Saunders Jr also went down at a point in the second half. Both players are also still listed ahead of the trip to Columbia.

The only other change on the chart is the absence of running back Kavosiey Smoke. The tailback did not play against Tennessee, though he was listed as a backup alongside JuTahn McClain. McClain is now the only RB listed behind Rodriguez.

Head coach Mark Stoops will speak at his game-week press conference on Monday afternoon, providing updates as the Wildcats look to get back on track against Missouri.

