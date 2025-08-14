ESPN predicts Kentucky football's record for the 2025 season
A pivotal season is coming up for the Kentucky Wildcats on the gridiron as Mark Stoops looks to find a way and get this football team to a bowl game, but many are betting against him getting this done.
The Wildcats are right next to Mississippi State when it comes to being considered one of the worst teams in the SEC, but Big Blue Nation is starting to get a little bit of hope.
Reports have come out of practice so far that have led some to believe that this football team is a lot better than many are giving them credit to be.
The Wildcats need a good season from veteran quarterback Zach Calzada, who is making his third stop in the SEC. He has played at Texas A&M and Auburn, but now the quarterback is looking to make a name for him self at Kentucky.
ESPN Predicted Record For Kentucky Football
ESPN's Football Power Index does not seem to have a ton of confidence in the Wildcats as it projects Stoops's team to have a record of 5.6-6.4 Now, to be fair, many don't believe the Wildcats are going to win more than four games so this number from ESPN actually shows a little respect to the Wildcats.
Kentucky fans have been all over Stoops of late, especially after Vince Marrow left for Louisville, but if he finds a way to win six football games this season and get the Wildcats to a bowl game, it would be an impressive season.
Like it has been for years, the Kentucky defense should be solid, but the concern is going to be with the offense. Calzada is going to have to find a way to put points up on the board if this team is going to overachieve this season.
Kentucky is playing this season with a hand tied behind its back, knowing they have one of the toughest schedules in all of college football, but at the end of the day, this team needs to find a way to win.
There has been a debate about whether or not Stoops is on the hot seat, but one thing is for certain, and that is if he has a rough season this year, he will be on the hot seat without a question heading into next year.
This is going to be a very important season for Kentucky football that will decide what the future of this program looks like.