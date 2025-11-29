Kentucky ends season with another embarrassing loss, shutout 41-0 at Louisville
Mark Stoops and his Kentucky football squad hit the road on Saturday as they took on in-state rival Louisville and a very pivitol game, not only for the team's bowl eligibility sake, but also for Mark Stoops' future as head coach after uncertainty has been raised throughout the season. Saturday was yet another embarrassing performance to cap off another rough season for Stoops, as his team fell to Louisville 41-0, making it the largest victory ever in the rivalry series by either team.
The Cardinals had a very significant pass rush, and limited Boley all game. Kentucky went into halftime with less than 100 yards of total offense, 74 to be exact, and just seven yards on the ground. It was a very embarrassing performance, and it got out of hand very quick and never got any better. As for Kentucky's defense, that should have been a bright spot in the game given Louisville not having their top running backs and having to settle for starting a walk-on. It wasn't just that position, as quarterback Miller Moss played with an injured leg, finding success without star wide receiver Chris Bell. But, the unit had no answer for whatever Louisville threw it them, and their injury list before the game made the result even more embarrassing. Now, Kentucky will miss a bowl game for a second-straight season.
What's next for the future of the Kentucky program?
The game really did get out of hand quick, and Kentucky never found any momentum to use to come back, but now the big question is under a microscope. Is Mark Stoops time at Kentucky done? That question is certainly a big one, because recent weeks have suggested a change is no longer likely, but have the two blowouts to end the season changed things again? Probably not. Before the Auburn and Florida wins a month ago, the answer would be yes. But, Kentucky won those, which really changed the overall perception of Stoops' future for a good portion of fans, despite the fact that the two teams are now sitting at 2-6 and 1-6 in the conference. The embarrassing losses have piled up in bunches this season, and this one against a rival was the icing on the cake to a really abysmal season that followed up a 4-8 one in 2024.
It really is a question of whether Mitch Barnhart wants to make a change or Stoops feels he needs to walk away, but there is also the scenario of keeping Stoops and letting go of an assistant (or a few). It's worth noting a number of assistants have expiring contracts, so that will be worth monitoring, too. Offensive Coordinator Bush Hamdan will be one to keep an eye on, as his tenure has featured a 9-15 record overall and just 3-13 in SEC play. But, is Kentucky confident enough in the young core it has on offense that had some bright spots towards the end of the season that they want Hamdan to continue leading it? Is it enough optimism to continue with what you have? It's hard to see things getting better in the near future if you don't make a change, with back-to-back embarrassing seasons and a 9-game SEC schedule looming, but it's ultimately in Barnhart's hands.
Whatever the decision, Mitch Barnhart and the athletic department have a huge decision to make. Whether it's fire or keep Mark Stoops, or let go of one or multiple assistants, a big off-season awaits in Lexington, and the majority of the fanbase is not happy at all with the head man or his offensive coordinator. It doesn't sound smart to run it back in terms how how fans would react, but right now, that seems like the likliest option.