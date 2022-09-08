Everything Kentucky Said About Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Kentucky is set to make the trip down south for a huge Week Two SEC East tilt against the No. 12 Florida Gators.

The No. 20 Wildcats will have a tall task in front of them on Saturday, specifically the defense, as Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson stole the show with his season-opening performance.

Talk has surrounded how the Cats are going to contain and compete with the dual-threat QB for four quarters. Here's everything that Kentucky coaches and players said about Richardson in the lead-up to Saturday's ranked matchup:

Head Coach Mark Stoops

On Richardson...

“Anthony Richardson is one heck of a football player, very good player. I think that's pretty obvious. Just very talented, you could see much more comfortable in this offense with Coach Napier and what they're doing. He has a very talented arm and could make all the throws and, obviously, hurt you with his feet.”

On the Florida offense surrounding the QB...

"They always have great guys on the perimeter and skilled players and Anthony, again, is just a very good football player. I guess you could just hit that on repeat when we get into the league because they're going to say that pretty good, but that's the way it is."

On rush discipline against Richardson...

"I think you saw last week, whether it was straight coverage, he (Richardson) pulled it down and just ran it in for a touchdown that looked effortless, what, 40-something yards? Other times where they (Utah) had great pressure on him, and players all over him, and he still managed to escape. That tells you how strong he is and how good a feel he has for it.”

Defensive Coordinator Brad White

On how to stop Richardson...

"You know, it's got to be a team effort," White said. "I could say something funny or clever, which I rarely do...no, one person is not going to stop him one defense is not going to stop him, we've got to do a good job collectively to make sure we're smart in how we rush, with all our assignments on all the read options, it's a challenge.

Continued...

"When you have a really gifted player, that person can change the outcome of a game, he can change the emotions within the stadium, he can lift a team, so we've got a big challenge. He's gonna make plays and we've got to do as a good of a job of trying to limit the big ones and respond when he does make plays."

On the defense staying disciplined...

"You have to control your emotions, you have to control the ebb and flow of good plays and bad plays, good drives and bad drives. You could be in the perfect position, you could have the perfect play call, you could do everything that you were coached to do...(Richardson) could make a guy miss, make a miraculous throw, you sorta tip your hat and you go onto the next one. Dominant pitchers give up home runs, it happens. You gotta try and come back and be dominant again."

Quarterback Will Levis

On the NFL Draft hype surrounding him and Richardson entering Saturday...

"Anthony is an awesome person, I got to meet him down at the Manning Passing Academy this year to see him spin it around, and saw him again at (SEC Football) Media Day. But you know, just try not to pay any attention to it, I don't read into any of that stuff, that's something that I'm going to focus on after the season, not now."

Defensive Tackle Deone Walker

On what Kentucky needs to do against Richardson...

"Just containing him. He's fast, he can make a move whenever he wants. Just staying there, breaking down for the tackle, I feel like if we do that we're gonna win."

Outside Linebacker J.J. Weaver

On the challenge of tackling Richardson...

"We got one of the best running backs in the nation—Chris (Rodriguez)—I tackle Chris everyday in practice...it shouldn't be that big of a deal."

Cornerback Keidron Smith

On the challenge of being a DB against someone like Richardson...

"For a defensive back, that means you're going to have to be in coverage a lot longer, because he has the ability to scramble and everything. so you're gonna have to plaster the receivers because you know they're going to try to get open as he scrambles. Just gotta have locked in eyes on the receivers hips and everything like that."

Inside Linebacker Jacquez Jones

On Richardson...

"He's a great quarterback, uses his legs a lot, overall just a great athlete so we just gotta go out there and contain him and do what we do."

On how Kentucky 's defense needs to play against him...

"In 2019, I played a quarterback like that—Joe Burrow—it's kinda the same thing. (Burrow) got the best of me that day so I gotta make sure when I go play a QB at his level like Richardson, I gotta take it to him. He's gonna make some plays but we've gotta make some plays at the same time."

On how he needs to defend Richardson as a linebacker...

"Just understand where my help is. He's got tremendous speed, but you know, like I tell everybody, if the first guy misses, we have to make sure there's 10 other guys running after him. You saw his last game against Utah, he can take one to the crib in a minute. But if our whole team is pursuing the ball, he might get some yards but it's not gonna be a touchdown."

On acknowledging that Richardson is going to make big plays...

"Monte Kiffin (said) 'So what now what?' It's football, they're on scholarship just like us, talented just like us, big plays are going to happen. But what are we going to do after? When they get down to the redzone, you know, now we have to force a kick or force a turnover, so it's just a 'So what now what' mentality.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

