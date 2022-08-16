Skip to main content

Former Kentucky Defensive Back Finds New NFL Home

Less than 24 hours after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs, former Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. has found a new NFL home with the Tennessee Titans. The news was reported by NFL Insider Tom Pelissero. 

Johnson was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and was a staple of the defensive unit for his three seasons with the team. In 44 career games, he racked up 172 combined tackles (128 solo,) three interceptions and 13 pass deflections. 

The Chief's decision to waive Johnson came as a bit of a surprise, as the team traded for the Gary, Indiana native this past offseason, sending over a conditional seventh-round pick to Houston in exchange for Johnson.

Johnson took to twitter after the news with a positive attitude, which has already paid off for him. 

The Titans have looked to add depth at the cornerback position and secondary in general, and a healthy and focused Johnson should certainly bring versatility for the defending AFC South Champions. 

