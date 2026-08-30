Former Kentucky QB Will Levis has been waived by the Tennessee Titans

Big Blue Nation always loves to see former Wildcats perform well at the next level, but it doesn't happen quite as often in the NFL as it does in the NBA. One former Wildcat who BBN really wanted to see succeed in the NFL was former quarterback Will Levis. After transferring over to Lexington from Penn State, Levis ended up being a superstar for Mark Stoops.

Levis was expected to be a really high pick in the draft but slipped on draft night and ended up landing with the Tennessee Titans. During his short career in the NFL, Levis has shown flashes of being an elite quarterback, but injuries and mistakes led to things not working out in Nashville. The Titans took Cam Ward first overall two drafts ago, and he is heading into his second year as QB1 for the Titans.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) greets Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) after the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knowing Ward is the guy of the future, the Titans decided to move on from Levis, as he was just waived today. It's clear that this wasn't the best fit for the former Kentucky QB, but some still believe that he is a starting-level quarterback in the NFL. Levis himself believes this and has been very vocal that he is a starting quarterback in this league.

We have seen a great example of what a quarterback like Levis can do when given another chance. Guys who were drafted with a ton of hope but don't work out at their first stop. The quarterback who just won the Super Bowl, Sam Darnold, is a great example of this, as it didn't work out with the Jets, but he just won a ring with the Seattle Seahawks.

Tennessee quarterback Will Levis (8) is tackled after a short run by Chicago defensive end Jamree Kromah (59) during their preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I do feel that Levis is going to find a new place to call home, and this would give him a second chance. Levis has a ton of arm talent and can use his legs. Turnovers have been an issue, with 16 career interceptions in 21 games. If he is going to stick at his next stop, Levis has to take care of the football.

Big Blue Nation will be paying attention to the news over the next few days to see if a team is going to take a shot on the former Wildcat Levis. If Levis finds a new team and is able to become a competent starter, it would be a great comeback story for the young quarterback.

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