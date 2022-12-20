Former Kentucky Receiver Magwood Announces Transfer Destination

Former Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Chauncey Magwood has announced his transfer destination moments ago via social media.

Magwood caught just seven passes this year, though he was one of just seven players to total upwards of 100 receiving yards (104). His touchdown came in the season-opening win over Miami (OH).

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.