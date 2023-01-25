Skip to main content

Former Wildcat Offensive Lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin Transferring to Florida

Goodwin entered the transfer portal on Dec. 16 after playing just one season in Lexington. The former 4-star recruit will head south to further his collegiate career in The Swamp.

Another former Kentucky Wildcat has found a new home via the transfer portal. 

Touted offensive line prospect Kiyuanta Goodwin is headed to Florida to play for coach Billy Napier in The Swamp after just one season in Lexington:

The former 4-star offensive lineman and top-100 recruit was considered a huge get for coach Mark Stoops and the Cats, as he chose UK over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan State.

The Charlestown High School (Ind.) product entered the portal on Dec. 16 after just the one season for Kentucky, where he appeared on special teams. No noise surrounded where a new home for the 6-foot-8, 350-pounder would be — until Dec. 19, as Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that the OL was planning a visit to see Napier and the Gators. His decision after the visit had to come quick, as the time to enroll into school was nearing its end. 

Louisville was also thought to be a potential destination for Goodwin, but instead of returning closer to home, he's headed for another big opportunity in SEC country. 

Kentucky added two offensive lineman — Northern Illinois OT Marques Cox and Alabama OL Tanner Bowles — via the portal. Goodwin was the lone member of the Big Blue Wall to enter the portal from Lexington.

Former Wildcat Offensive Lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin Transferring to Florida

