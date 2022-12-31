Game Notes: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

Below are game notes from Kentucky's 21-0 defeat to Iowa in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl:

Team Records and Series Information

· Kentucky finishes the season with a 7-6 record, the sixth time in the last seven seasons that the Wildcats won at least seven, with the only exception being the Covid-shortened 2020 season.

· Iowa concludes the season with an 8-5 record.

· The Wildcats and the Hawkeyes are tied, 1-1, in the all-time series after meeting in bowl games the last two seasons.

Kentucky in Bowl Games

· Kentucky extended its school-record streak of seven straight bowl appearances.

· Kentucky has 12-10 all-time record in bowl games.

· Kentucky has a 2-4 all-time record in its six appearances in the Music City Bowl.

· UK has been in more Music City Bowls than any other team.

Head Coach Mark Stoops

· Stoops finished his 10th season at Kentucky, the longest term in school history.

· He has a school-record 66 wins among his school-record 125 games coached.

· Stoops is now 66-59 at Kentucky.

· After two games of the 2016 season, his record was 12-26, but he has gone 54-33 (.621) since.

Team Notes

· Kentucky ended its school-record nonconference win streak of 20 games, which was the longest active streak in the nation.

· Kentucky ended its school-record streak of four straight bowl wins.

· Kentucky ended its school-record-tying streak of four straight wins in the season finale.

· UK won its season finale in 1898-1901 and 2018-21.

· Kentucky held Iowa to 21 total points and only seven given up by the UK defense.

· UK has limited its opponents to 24 points or less in 16 of the last 17 games, posting an 11-5 record in those contests.

· It is the fourth time in school history that UK has allowed seven or fewer defensive points in a bowl game (7 vs. Oklahoma in 1951 Sugar Bowl, 7 vs. TCU in 1952 Cotton Bowl and 0 vs. North Carolina in 1976 Peach Bowl).

· Kentucky held Iowa to 206 total yards, the second-fewest it has held an opponent to all season.

· It is the second-fewest yards Kentucky has ever allowed in a bowl game (108 vs. North Carolina in 1976 Peach Bowl).

· Kentucky has limited its opponents to 400 yards or less in 15 of its last 17 games, going 11-4 in those contests.

· The Kentucky defense posted a season-high 11 three-and-outs against Iowa.

· Kentucky held Iowa to 0-of-11 on third-down conversions, first time the Wildcats have held the opponent without a conversion since Georgia went 0-of-10 in 2005.

· The Wildcats also stopped Iowa 0-of-2 on fourth-down conversions.

Player Notes

· In his Kentucky debut and starting debut, freshman quarterback Destin Wade completed 16 of his 30 passes for 98 yards.

· He also recorded 16 rushing attempts for a net 29 yards, including a game-long 19 yards.

· Junior running back JuTahn McClain had a career-high-tying 10 carries for 40 yards.

· Freshman wide receiver Dane Key led Kentucky with a career-high-tying six receptions for 47 yards.

· Key concluded the season the freshman record holder for most touchdowns receiving in a season with six.

· Freshman wide receiver Barion Brown had five receptions for 24 yards.

· Brown concluded the season the freshman record holder for most receiving yards in a season with 628 and most pass receptions in a season with 50.

· Senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson had five receptions for 27 yards.

· He eclipsed 150 career receptions in the game and now has 153 career catches.

· Sophomore linebacker Trevin Wallace led the team with six tackles, including five solo tackles.

· Senior linebacker Jordan Wright recorded four tackles, including three solo tackles.

· He added a sack, a tackle for loss (-6) and a quarterback hurry.

· Junior linebacker D’Eryk Jackson had four tackles, including two solo tackles.

· Redshirt freshman punter Wilson Berry averaged 40.9 yards per punt in the game, on career-high 10 punts for a career-high 409 yards.

· Senior kicker Matt Ruffolo finished his career with 245 points, fifth in school history.

· Senior punter Colin Goodfellow did not play today because of injury, but finished third in school history with a 44.3-yard average per punt during his career.

· Two Wildcats made their first career start, including true freshman quarterback Destin Wade and junior running back JuTahn McClain.

· Game captains: offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey, linebacker J.J. Weaver, linebacker Jacquez Jones and linebacker Jordan Wright.

More on the Music City Bowl loss here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.