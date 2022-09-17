Game Notes: No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

The Kentucky Wildcats improved to 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, blanking the Youngstown State Penguins 31-0 at Kroger Field.

Here are some important game notes from the shutout win:

Kentucky

Kentucky is 3-0 for the fourth time in the last six seasons under head coach Mark Stoops, joining the 2017, 2018 and 2021 seasons.

UK has won 18 consecutive nonconference games, the longest active streak in the nation.

The Win

Kentucky held Youngstown State to no points, marking its first shutout since limiting Miami (Ohio) to no points at a neutral-site game in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 5, 2009 (42-0).

It marked Kentucky’s first shutout at home since holding Vanderbilt to no points on Nov. 16, 1996 (25-0)

UK’s largest margin of victory in a home shutout since a 35-0 win over Kent State in 1993.

Kentucky has allowed 29 points so far this season, fewest in the first three games since 2008 (19 in the first three games).

This is the first time UK has held its first three opponents under 300 yards since the first three games of the 1989 season

Youngstown State was 0-10 on third-down conversions, the first time UK has accomplished that feat since holding Georgia to 0-of-10 in 2005.

Player Stats

Senior quarterback Will Levis completed 27-of-35 passes for a season-high 377 yards, which is the second-most in his career

completed 27-of-35 passes for a season-high 377 yards, which is the second-most in his career It marked Levis’ fifth 300+ yard passing game in his career and his second this season.

Dane Key had season highs with six catches for 90 yards, including a three-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

had season highs with six catches for 90 yards, including a three-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He has recorded a TD catch in each of the first three games of his collegiate career.

The last Wildcat with a TD catch in the first three games of a season was La’Rod King in 2011.

His three TD catches already ties the UK freshman single-season record, equaling the mark of three by Derek Abney in 2000 and Tommy Cook in 2001.

Senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson has recorded a reception in 29 consecutive games, as he grabbed a team-high tying six passes for 66 yards this afternoon.

has recorded a reception in 29 consecutive games, as he grabbed a team-high tying six passes for 66 yards this afternoon. Senior running back Kavoisey Smoke rushed for 66 yards on a career-high 18 carries, recording one touchdown.

rushed for 66 yards on a career-high 18 carries, recording one touchdown. He has now reached 1,484 career rushing yards, which ties Mike Fanuzzi (1971-74) for the 24th-most career rushing yards in program history.

True freshman Barion Brown had season highs with five catches for 56 yards.

had season highs with five catches for 56 yards. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Lewis had the first pass reception of his collegiate career go for a touchdown.

had the first pass reception of his collegiate career go for a touchdown. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus got his first collegiate catch and totaled two receptions for 17 yards this afternoon.

got his first collegiate catch and totaled two receptions for 17 yards this afternoon. Junior receiver DeMarcus Harris had a career-long 58-yard reception.

had a career-long 58-yard reception. Freshman defensive back Alex Afari Jr. led Kentucky with five total tackles, which included one solo tackle and a tackle for loss.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.