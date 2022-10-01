Game Notes: Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19

No. 7 Kentucky felt defeat for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon, losing 22-19 to the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

Here are post-game notes from the loss:

Team Records and Series Information

· Kentucky is 4-1 overall, 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss is now 5-0, 1-0 in the league.

· Ole Miss leads the all-time series 30-14-1 and has won three in a row. The Rebels lead 9-2 in games played in Oxford.

Team Notes

· Kentucky’s loss ended an eight-game winning streak, tied for the fifth-longest in school history.

· Since 2016, UK is now 20-9 in games decided by seven points or less.

· Kentucky has allowed 23 or fewer points in nine straight games.

· UK has allowed 30 or fewer points in 51 of the last 57 games.

· Kentucky has allowed 74 points so far this season, fewest in the first five games since 2018 (63)

Player Notes

· Quarterback Will Levis completed 18-of-24 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

o He now has 36 career touchdowns passes, fifth on the school’s career list.

· Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 19 times for 72 yards and one touchdown. He now has 2,812 career rushing yards, sixth place (needs 80 for fifth) on the school’s all-time list.

o He has 27 rushing touchdowns, second on the Cats’ all-time list.

o He has 30 total touchdowns, fourth on the Cats’ all-time list.

o He has scored a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games played, tying Benny Snell Jr. as the only UK player to do that since 1985.

· Wide receiver Barion Brown accounted for 250 all-purpose yards with only five touches during the game.

o He caught two passes for 81 yards, including a 51-yard catch-and-run that put UK in scoring position on the last possession.

o He also had three kickoff returns for 164 yards, an average of 54.7 yards.

o In the first quarter, he set up a touchdown with an 85-yard kickoff return.

· Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson caught four passes for 16 yards and a touchdown. He has 1,920 career receiving yards, including his three seasons at Virginia Tech.

o He now has a reception in 31 consecutive games.

· Tight end Jordan Dingle caught three passes for 30 yards and a score.

o He hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass to tie the game in the third quarter.

o It was his first career collegiate scoring reception.

· Linebacker Jacquez Jones had five tackles today. He now has 299 in his career, including his three seasons at Ole Miss.

o He intercepted the second pass of his career in the second quarter.

· Linebacker DeAndre Square led the Wildcats with 11 tackles and now has 276 total tackles in his career.

Here are Wildcats Today's game balls from the loss:

Offense

Kentucky's offense just couldn't find a way today when it was needed most, despite a couple of questionable calls by officials that did not go in the Wildcats' direction. Will Levis had turnover issues, but even in the loss, there were still positives for Kentucky in this one. Barion Brown was a highlight reel, but the return of Chris Rodriguez was key for Kentucky today. Despite missing the first four games, Rodriguez appeared in mid-season form. He carried the ball 19 times for 72 yards and a touchdown, while also adding three receptions for 40 yards. He earns our game ball in his first game of 2022.

Defense

Kentucky's defense struggled at times, but they consistently got off the field when they needed to. They held the Rebels to 22 points, but there is still plenty to clean up from this unit. This game ball goes to Jordan Wright. Wright flew around for the Wildcats today, and he seemed to make a play when they needed it the most. He had 8 total tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries, and a pass breakup on the day.

Special Teams

This unit giveth and taketh away today, but the electric freshman Barion Brown, who could have arguably been the offense player of the game as well, made big play after big play in the return. Brown returned three kicks for a total of 164 yards, including an 85-yarder that set Kentucky up for an early score.

