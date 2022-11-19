Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Held Scoreless at Half by No. 1 Georgia

Three Jack Podlesny field goals are the difference as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs lead Kentucky 9-0 through two quarters:

Here are some halftime thoughts from the Kroger Field press box:

Before the Wildcats even ran a single play, Mark Stoops lost a timeout as he tried to challenge a fair catch ruling, thanks to Barion Brown not being able to wrangle in the opening kickoff. Starting at its own 4-yard line, it looked to be disastrous until Will Levis uncorked a back-shoulder bomb to Brown for a 31-yard gain. It was a rare example of a bad situation actually working out for UK in the end...that hasn't been the case much this year.

There really isn't much to dissect at the break. Kentucky has put together two decent drives, but can't put any points on the board. That's become quite familiar over the back half of the season. Against a defense as stout as Georgia, you just can't give an inch. The first drive of the day saw the Cats at 2nd and 1 near the UGA red zone, but three straight plays with no gain swiftly put an end to any hopes of making an early statement. Story of the season for Kentucky, failing to take advantage of those sorts of opportunities against good opponents.

Georgia is clearly the better squad, but both teams have played rather similarly so far. Stetson Bennett is making the right throws, Ladd McConkey is the main weapon of the day thus far, but not much explosion from the Bulldogs. Similarly to Kentucky as of late, UGA couldn't find the end zone on a pair of red zone trips. Say the Cats can make some magic happen in the second half, those field goals from Jack Podlesny could come back to haunt since they weren't turned into touchdowns.

As expected, Chris Rodriguez has founds it hard to get those yards-after-contact that he's become known for. The Bulldogs front seven is as tough as it gets, they are hitting anything and everything hard at all times. If Kentucky wants to try and find the end zone today, it'll probably have to be through the air, because the Dawgs aren't giving an inch on the ground.

