Live Updates, Game Score, Notes: Kentucky-No. 1 Georgia

The season is spiraling downward for Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC), but it has an ultimate get-right spot this weekend, welcoming the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) to Kroger Field. With just two games left in the season, the Cats need to try and make some sort of positive impression ahead of the Governor's Cup against Louisville.

FINAL SCORE: 16-6 GEORGIA

FOURTH QUARTER

Kentucky Drive Eight (2:32): Wildcats trying to move the ball downfield once again, but the clock is dwindling.

Georgia Drive Eight (4:17): Georgia trickled down some clock, ultimately punting away to UK with just 2:32 left.

Kentucky Drive Seven (6:55): Oh my...Barion Brown isn't human. Levis chucks another one deep, he hauls it in with a DB draped all over him. Kentucky is in UGA territory. Play goes 47 yards.

Play-fake pass ends up going to Jordan Dingle, but the ball is just a tad too high, he can't bring it down. Now 3rd and 10...3rd down pass from Levis to Brown is complete for 11 yards, barely moving the chains. Kentucky's offense is....moving the football through the air!

First sack of the night for the Bulldogs comes at a big spot. Now 3rd and 12 for UK at the UGA 20. Kirby Smart calls a timeout. 4:26 to go.

FIELD GOAL NO GOOD: Ruffolo bricks it way left, line drive never had a chance.

Georgia Drive Seven: Big 3rd and 2 spot at the UGA 41...This Kentucky defense continues to impress. McIntosh is stuffed on 3rd and short, forcing the Bulldogs to punt. Kentucky to take over at its own 10, down by 10 with 6:55 left in the game. Gotta make something happen quick this drive.

Kentucky Drive Six: Chris Rodriguez finally breaks off one of those patented C-Rod runs, carrying some Bulldogs for a 15-yard ride.

Will Levis connects on a deep ball to Barion Brown, for a huge gain of 42. Brown cooked the DB, an earlier throw would've went for a touchdown. Next play is another 1st-down pass to Kattus.

On 4th and 2 at the UGA 8, TOUCHDOWN: Levis finds Brown open on a slant in the middle, the Wildcats get on the board. 9-play, 99-yard drive. Two-point conversion is NO GOOD. Georgia 16, Kentucky 6 9:52 Q4

Georgia Drive Six Con't: Fourth down at the UK 1, the Wildcat defense holds, getting another huge stop.

THIRD QUARTER

Georgia Drive Six: Jordan Wright came oh-so close to jumping a Stetson Bennett pass. Instead, a Dominick Blaylock reception goes for 35 yards.

UGA pushing the ball downfield once again, McIntosh runs for 23 yards, now goal-to-go for the Bulldogs. END OF Q3

Kentucky Drive Five: Nothing doing for the Cats. JuTahn McClain drops a pass on 3rd down, Kentucky to punt away once again. The student section is emptying out. We're approaching that time of night.

Georgia Drive Five: The Bulldogs ripped successful rushes multiple times to open the drive, cutting up the UK defense. Eventually...TOUCHDOWN: McIntosh with the nine-yard rushing score. Georgia finally breaks the seal on the end zone, slicing through the UK defensive line. PAT is GOOD. Georgia 16, Kentucky 0 6:22 Q3

Kentucky Drive Four: Aaaaaaaand Kentucky goes three-and-out. Wilson Berry to punt out of the back of the end zone.

Berry's punt looked pretty bad at first, but it got a great bounce, stops at the UGA 42. 53 yards from the RS freshman.

Georgia Drive Four: McIntosh rips a nice run on the first play of the half, goes for 13 yards. Three plays later, McIntosh powers his way on 3rd and 5 for another 1st down.

INTERCEPTION: Jordan Lovett awaits a deep ball from Stetson Bennett, hauling in the turnover for the Wildcats.

SECOND QUARTER

Georgia Drive Three: Bennett's pass is incomplete to Brock Bowers, he has just one catch for six yards so far.

Kenny McIntosh just broke off a 26-yard run to get into UK territory. Some poor tackling from the Wildcats. UGA has 40 seconds, 2nd and 4 at the UK 34. Bulldogs have one timeout left.

Bennett completes to Bowers with just a few seconds left for a few extra yards, Podlesny out for his third try of the game.

FIELD GOAL: Podlesny now 3-3, he connects on a 37-yarder.

HALFTIME: Georgia 9, Kentucky 0

Kentucky Drive Three: Kentucky goes three-and-out for the first time today. Wilson Berry will punt away to the Bulldogs with 2:07 left til halftime.

Georgia Drive Two: Bennett finds McIntosh in the flat, avoiding a three-and-out. Play goes for 13 yards.

McConkey catches the next pass for six yards, now at the UK 27. He catches another pass two players later, moving the chains, making it goal-to-go for the Bulldogs.

FIELD GOAL: Podlesny makes his second of the day, this one from 24 yards. The Wildcats are yet to allow a touchdown. Georgia 6, Kentucky 0 3:40 Q2

Kentucky Drive Two Con't: UGA gets to Will Levis for the first time today, but a hands to the face penalty wipes it away, auto first down for Kentucky. That's a big foul. UK into UGA territory.

Levis runs for six yards to the left on 1st down. Rodriguez barrels his way for a 1st down on the next play.

3rd and 7 at the UGA 24, Levis runs up the middle for the 1st down, but comes up injured. He's injured and is on the sideline. Kaiya Sheron in the game at QB.

Seems to just have been a stinger for Levis, he's back in the game.

2nd and 12, Rodriguez runs for no gain. INTERCEPTION: Levis goes for the touchdown, but the pass is picked off in the end zone by UGA's Ringo. Levis is the one who makes the tackle on the return. Brutal.

The block in the back call was actually on Kentucky during the interception, meaning UGA gets to open its second drive near the 50.

FIRST QUARTER

Kentucky Drive Two: Dane Key with his first reception of the game, goes for 11 yards. Sideline warning addressed to UGA.

Another completion to Key, this time for 12 yards. Kentucky near the 50.

First screen of the day to Brown gets wiped out, UGA's Kamari Lassiter with the tackle. 3rd and 11, END OF Q1.

Georgia Drive One: Ladd McConkey with the first big play of the day for UGA, he takes a reverse for nine yards.

Two plays later, Stetson Bennett completes his first pass of the day for seven yards.

Bennett just missed Darnell Washington, who was open down the sideline, would've been a TD for the Dawgs. UGA just past midfield on its opening drive. Kenny McIntosh with a nice run for another 1st down.

McIntosh goes for eight yards on his next carry. Daijun Edwards gets nine on a rush, Bulldogs swiftly into the red zone.

3rd and 6 at the UK 10, Kentucky got some pressure on Stetson Bennett, the defense holds. Jack Podlenesy out to kick a chip shot.

FIELD GOAL: Podlenesy drills the 27-yarder. Bend don't break for the Wildcats on drive No. 1. Georgia 3, Kentucky 0

Kentucky Drive One: Barion Brown couldn't handle the opening kick, UK takes over at the spot of recovery. Opening at the 4-yard line...great start!

Barion Brown just made one hell of a catch on 3rd and 9 from the UK 3. Back shoulder throw from Levis. Kentucky avoids a disaster of a start.

Chris Rodriguez runs for nine yards on 1st down, then fights for another on 2nd down to move the chains. Kentucky now at the UK 45.

Of note, Deondre Buford is at left tackle in place of Kenneth Horsey.

Josh Kattus catches a 13-yarder over the middle from Levis. JuTahn McClain rushes for nine yards on the next play.

Levis misfires to Brown on 2nd and short. McClain is stuffed on 3rd and 1, followed by the same fate for Rodriguez, Kentucky turns it over on downs. Three straight plays with no gain, that UGA frontline held quite strong. Fun opening drive ends with no points for the Cats.

PRE-GAME INFORMATION

Georgia wins the toss, defers to the second half.

Georgia has defeated Kentucky 12 games in a row, UK head coach Mark Stoops has never beaten the Bulldogs. The last time the Wildcats won this matchup in Lexington was 2006.

