Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Leads an Ugly One in Columbia

Kentucky has a nasty 7-3 lead on Missouri through 30 minutes. It's been quite the rock fight so far here in Columbia.

Here's some halftime thoughts:

First Drive Jitters Be Gone!

For the third time this season, Kentucky managed to score on its opening drive. Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello must've heard the noise, as Will Levis threw for 65 yards and a touchdown on drive No. 1.

The thought coming into the game was nothing but defense. The weather and lack of offense in the past pointed towards a rock fight taking place here at Faurot Field, but the opening play-calling on offense was nice and easy. Levis had plenty of time to make some easy throws after completing a deep ball to Barion Brown on the first play of the game.

It was easily the best UK has looked to open a game this season.

Ruffolo's Woes Continue

For some reason, Kentucky is still sending Matt Ruffolo out to attempt field goals.

After missing a 43-yarder in the first quarter — which wasn't close —Ruffolo was asked to go back out and attempt a 49-yarder a drive later. Shocker, it didn't have near-enough leg.

It's not a knock on Ruffolo as much as it is the decision to not go for it when you're in no man's land or deep field goal territory. Stoops' confidence in the long-time kicker has never wavered, but it's time to try something else.

What's the definition of insanity again?

Trevin Wallace Impressing In Starting Role

With DeAndre Square out, Trevin Wallace was tasked with filling in for the defensive leader at linebacker. He's done just that, as he leads the team with seven tackles.

The sophomore has made some nice tackles in open field, while also notching a sack and three TFL.

Kentucky's defense has been excellent, and Wallace is at the front of the line.

Ugly Offense All Around

This game is living up to its billing. Not a lot of offense, dumb mistakes, special teams miscues, but great defense!

The play-calling following the first drive has been questionable. Levis is holding onto the ball too long, while the offensive line continues to not be able to protect him at an adequate rate.

Mizzou's offense has been laughable at best. Kentucky's has barely been much better. The second half probably won't be too different than the first.

It's a nooner, that's for sure.

