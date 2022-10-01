Halftime Thoughts: O-Line, Special Teams Issues Keep Rebels Ahead

Kentucky has gifted Ole Miss seven points worth of mistakes through 30 minutes of football. A missed field goal, safety and two botched extra points are the reasons why the Rebels find themselves ahead 19-12 at the break.

Will Levis' Finger

That was a nasty look at Levis' finger on this left hand. He seems to be fine but that spelled disaster for the Cats for a moment.

If the ball goes into the hands of Deuce Hogan or Kaiya Sheron, the Wildcats might be toast.

O-line issues....again

Whether it's missed assignments, something Ole Miss is doing on defense or something in between, the Big Blue Wall has not been up to standard yet again today. Levis has hardly any time in the pocket and hasn't been able to read through progressions. It's what's going to be the downfall of the Wildcats on offense.

Special Teams Blunders

Matt Ruffolo must have nightmares when thinking about playing Ole Miss. The snapping has been off, Ruffolo has not been on his game, similar to what happened in week two in Gainesville. Kentucky needs the veteran to figure some things out in the second half, as the game very-well may hinge on a last-second FG.

C-Rod looking good as new, why not go to him more?

The Wildcats haven't gone to Rodriguez as much as one may have thought, but the senior enters the second half with 45 yards on nine rushes. Maybe the RB isn't at tip-top form as of now, but OC Rich Scangarello hasn't gone to No. 24 as often, even giving snaps to Kavosiey Smoke and JuTahn McClain on a more frequent basis. If Levis can't throw the ball the way he needs, the offense should run through C-Rod in the second half

Ole Miss passing better than expected

Jaxson Dart has impressed through two quarters, chucking eight completions for 141 yards. Malik Heath has been the main weapon, with five catches for 81 through the air. The Rebels have been able to run and pass effectively, something not many thought UK's defense would allow.

Wildcats Today has live coverage of today's game between the Wildcats and Rebels. Follow along with the second half here.