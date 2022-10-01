Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss

It's a sunny Saturday here in Oxford as No. 7 Kentucky looks to improve to 5-0 on the season, taking on the also undefeated No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels. The Wildcats are looking for their first win over the Rebels since 2011 and their fist win in Oxford since 1978. Follow along here with Wildcats Today for live game updates.

Key pre-game information for today's top-15 SEC clash:

Chris Rodriguez is making his 2022 season debut

Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones are returning to Oxford for the first time since transferring to Kentucky

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not playing for UK. A full injury report can be found here.

Mark Stoops is looking for his first win on the road against an SEC West opponent

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans is expected to play after suffering a hip pointer last weekend