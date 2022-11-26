Halftime Thoughts: Wildcats Lead 13-7 at the Break

Halftime thoughts from the press box as Kentucky leads No. 25 Louisville after two quarters in Lexington:

Because of course, this is the best that Kentucky's offense has looked in quite some time. That's not really saying much, however. The pockets have been fairly clean, Levis is making the right passes, even the nauseating screen plays are doing some damage, as UK is getting out on the edges a good bit against the Cards. The bar is low, but the Cats are clearing it.

How about Josh Kattus! It's been a matter of time, but over the last four weeks we've slowly watched him become apart of Kentucky's game plan on offense. Brenden Bates has been dealing with an injury, forcing him out of today's game, giving the true freshman a big opportunity that he's taking advantage of. He's got a huge 70-yard reception that led to the first score of the day.

Allowing only 34 passing yards is a huge win for the Wildcat defense. You'd like to see more on the rushing end if you're Chris Rodriguez and Kentucky, but that's a fair trade if you're going to have time in the pocket for Levis to make plays with his arm.

Welcome back to Jacquez Jones. He comes up with a monumental stop on 4th down, a huge wrap-up tackle.It's been a long road for him to even get back out on the field, so to see him come up huge for the Wildcats is a big, big deal.

While allowing a score on UofL's last drive of the half, Kentucky has done well with the mid-game QB switch. Malik Cunningham hasn't gotten to do too much damage with his legs. Brock Domann didn't have a great start in that first quarter, credit to the linebacker core of J.J. Weaver and Jordan Wright. A whopping six first-half tackles for Weaver.

You can find live coverage of the game here. Wildcats Today will have all of your live game coverage right here. You can also follow Wildcats Today Lead Editor Hunter Shelton on Twitter.