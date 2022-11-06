Hard Work Paid Off For Trevin Wallace in Second Career Start

Kentucky entered Faurot Field on Saturday morning with its top two linebackers and defensive leaders unavailable.

Jacquez Jones remained out for the fourth consecutive game after suffering an injury in his return to Ole Miss. D'Eryk Jackson has since settled into a starting role, racking up tackles along the way.

Against Missouri, defensive coordinator Brad White had to adjust for not having DeAndre Square in the lineup, as the team captain suffered an ankle injury a week ago against Tennessee and was ruled out to play in Columbia.

Trevin Wallace, come on down.

In four quarters against the Tigers, Wallace led Kentucky with nine tackles, eight of which were solo, including a sack and three tackles-for-loss.

“Really pleased with how he played,” White said. “I thought he was locked in all week at practice. He was excited for this opportunity and he obviously took advantage of it. He was really good on the sideline."

Losing a player of Square's caliber is a big deal. It's nearly impossible to even attempt to replace the experience and leadership that a four-year starter brings. The reads that they can make, the pointers that they give the younger players on the field, the whole nine.

It really wasn't an issue for Wallace, however. He was aware that this opportunity was coming, and he wasn't about to let it slip by without grabbing the bull by the horns.

The Jesup, Ga. native did all he was asked to do and more, all of which wasn't surprising to head coach Mark Stoops.

“I didn’t blink an eye with Trevin in there. I knew for sure he would play well because he is a really good football player," he said.

While Square was inactive, he still made the trip to Columbia. If not for his expertise and advice to his young replacement, it could have been a much different game for Wallace in his second career start.

“I had butterflies in my stomach when I first started playing but Square came and talked to me and said, ‘It’s your game. You want this position, you go and take it. Go out there and play ball.’ And that’s what I did,” Wallace said following the big performance.

Following the Tennessee defeat, White praised Square for his leadership from the sidelines, even as the Volunteers continued to score.

Against Missouri, it was prevalent to the Kentucky DC just how much that guidance from Square and Jones has helped the development of Wallace, as well as D'Eryk Jackson.

“Obviously, you can tell how much they’ve soaked in from those two older guys. It was awesome to see those two older guys, those two older inside linebackers, every time they came off the field, they were encouraging them, they were talking about them, they were making sure they understood everything," White said. "It’s fun to watch, it’s sort of that older brother, younger brother effect and they pull just as hard for when those guys are on the field as when they’re on the field. It was good.”

What helps even more, is when the future of your linebacker room is two guys who are best friends with one-another off the field. In the lead-up to Saturday's game, Wallace said this about being able to play for Kentucky while being flanked by Jackson:

"It feels real great having him by my side. I have a best friend on the field too, because we can talk about it outside of football and on the football field, we can communicate even more."

The pair totaled 15 tackles, so there must've been no shortage of positives to talk about on the bus ride back home to Lexington.

