Injury Report: DeAndre Square Remains OUT Against Georgia

Kentucky football's injuries aren't helping once again this weekend, as some key pieces remain out for the Wildcats:

OUT

DeAndre Square is not dressed out and will remain on the sidelines once again. Square went to the locker room following the first defensive drive of the game against Tennessee last weekend. He would return and finish out the first quarter, but left early in the second, eventually remaining on the sideline. He was then ruled out with an ankle injury and would miss the Missouri matchup. Trevin Wallace will make his third straight start at linebacker in place of the senior team captain.

Chris Lewis was helped off the field in the second half against Tennessee, not putting any pressure on his right leg or foot. He did not make the trip with the team to Missouri and did not play against Vandy.

Linebacker and team captain Jacquez Jones is once again out after leaving the Ole Miss back on Oct. 1 due to injury. He went down on two occasions against the Rebels, the second of which resulted in him having to be helped off the field. He hasn't seen the field since. It'll be junior D'Eryk Jackson in his place for the sixth straight game.

Free safety Jalen Geiger went down due to an illegal blindside block in the second quarter of UK's game against Florida in week two. After being carted off the field with a lower leg injury, he did not return and Stoops said that the injury "didn't look good." While he hasn't been officially ruled out for the season, it's not expected that he'll return for the remainder of the year. redshirt freshman Jordan Lovett remains the starting free safety in place of Geiger.

Punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee / lower leg injury in the fourth quarter against Missouri. He got a punt away following a bad snap, but was hit hard right after by a Mizzou defender, causing him to be carted off the field. Redshirt freshman Wilson Berry will be the starting punter for the rest of the year.

They join running back Ramon Jefferson and defensive back Vito Tisdale, both of whom are out for the season, as primary players who will be on the sidelines due to injury.

