Injury Report: Tayvion Robinson Likely OUT Against Mississippi State

It's the seventh consecutive game for No. 22 Kentucky, and the injury report replicates that. The Wildcats are set to be without their top wide receiver and linebacker against No. 16 Mississippi State:

EXPECTED TO PLAY

Quarterback Will Levis reportedly suffered no setbacks throughout practice this week and is expected to operate as normal under center for the Wildcats against Miss State. Levis missed the South Carolina game due to turf toe, though he was a game-time decision. Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron started in place of Levis against the Gamecocks and

Starting right tackle Jeremy Flax is expected to play after missing last weekend. The junior suffered an injury late against Ole Miss, forcing him to miss the South Carolina game. Flax has since dressed out and warmed up as normal with the ones. Deondre Buford started in his place against SC and will likely be the backup if Flax is unable to play four quarters again tonight.

Wide receiver Dane Key injured his hand in the fourth quarter against South Carolina and did not return. After practicing with a wrap on his hand and wrist this week, he has been seen warming up as normal on the field with nothing protective on his hand.

OUT

Top wide receiver Tayvion Robinson has not been seen on the field and has not participated in warmups and is not expected to play against the Bulldogs. Robinson left the South Carolina game in the second half and did not return. He was still listed on the week seven depth chart, but there was no update on the health of the WR throughout the week of practice. Chauncey Magwood has since been announced as a starter at WR.

Linebacker and second-leading tackler Jacquez Jones is not expected to play after leaving the Ole Miss due to injury. He went down on two occasions against the Rebels, the second of which resulted in him having to be helped off the field. He did not play against South Carolina and was not listed on the week seven depth chart ahead of Mississippi State. It'll be junior D'Eryk Jackson in his place for the second straight week.

Free safety Jalen Geiger went down due to an illegal blindside block in the second quarter of UK's game against Florida in week two. After being carted off the field with a lower leg injury, he did not return and Stoops said that the injury "didn't look good." While he hasn't been officially ruled out for the season, it's not expected that he'll return for the remainder of the year. redshirt freshman Jordan Lovett remains the starting free safety in place of Geiger.

They join running back Ramon Jefferson and defensive back Vito Tisdale, both of whom are out for the season, as primary players who will be on the sidelines due to injury.

