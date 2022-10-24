Injury Update: Stoops Still Expecting UK to be Near Full Strength Against Tennessee

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops hit the podium on Monday afternoon for his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' upcoming tilt against No. 3 Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville.

The Cats are coming off of a bye week, which came at a crucial time, as the team was "bruised and battered" after seven consecutive games.

"Players needed some time to to heal up a little bit, getting bruised up throughout the season," Stoops said. "Get our legs up underneath us to play a team that's as fast as Tennessee is in all areas."

Kentucky's week nine depth chart was also released on Monday, featuring hardly any changes. Quarterback Will Levis is still listed as QB1, despite being in a sling following the win over Mississippi State on Oct. 15.

"(Levis) is getting better. He needed some time," Stoops said. "There were a couple parts of his body I'm sure that needed some rest and needed some ice...he's getting better."

Wide receiver Tavyion Robinson remains on the depth chart, despite missing the Mississippi State game due to injury. Robinson was ruled out of the matchup just before kickoff. Chauncey Magwood was announced as the starter against the Bulldogs in place of Robinson, though Rashaan Lewis was the WR who saw the most action as a result of Robinson's absence.

Right tackle Jeremy Flax is still listed on the depth chart, despite injury issues forcing him out for most of the game against Mississippi State. He originally went down late in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss on Oct. 1, suffering an injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the South Carolina matchup the following week. Redshirt freshman Deondre Buford has slotted in at RT in Flax's absence and is still listed as the backup.

Jacquez Jones remains off the depth chart after suffering an injury against Ole Miss. Stoops provided no update on the senior linebacker. D'Eryk Jackson remains the listed starter at MLB.

Last week, Stoops mentioned that he expected his group to be "close to full strength" against Tennessee. He echoed that again on Monday:

"I think we're in as good a shape as we've been in several weeks. I don't know if we'll be at 100 percent or not but we're getting close."

