Iowa QB Joe Labas Bringing Dual-Threat Ability to First Career Start at Music City Bowl

It'll be a battle of the backup quarterbacks when Kentucky and Iowa square off in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve.

In Lexington, the Will Levis era is officially over. He'll be on the sidelines in Nashville next weekend, but he won't be in uniform. It'll likely be a freshman slinging the pigskin in either Destin Wade or Kaiya Sheron.

Sheron had the start for UK in the loss to South Carolina, but there's a very real chance that Wade will be the one under center when the Cats' offense strolls out for the first time at Nissan Stadium.

Over in Iowa City, starter Spencer Petras — who took on Kentucky in last year's Citrus Bowl — is out after having shoulder surgery to repair an injury that was suffered in the Hawkeyes' last game of the regular season against Nebraska.

Primary backup Alex Padilla would relieve Petras in the loss to the Cornhuskers, but just four days after announced that he was entering the transfer portal, leaving coach Kirk Ferentz with as little options as ever.

When the bowl matchup was announced, Ferentz did not immediately name who the starter would be for the Hawkeyes on Dec. 31, but he had just two options.

Ultimately, redshirt freshman Joe Labas beat out true freshman Carson May. When he takes that opening snap on offense, it'll be the first of his collegiate career.

While the Wildcat defense may be licking its chops to try and get after the rookie, Labas' game does contain a wrinkle that's given UK fits this season: He can — and will — run the football.

“We’ve added some stuff to the playbook that we haven’t ran ever,” Labas told Iowa reporters on Thursday.

Kentucky did well to maintain dual-threat QBs such as Florida's Anthony Richardson and Louisville's Malik Cunningham in 2022, but the same cannot be said for Vanderbilt's Mike Wright.

The veteran torched the UK defense for 184 yards through the air and 126 on the ground, leading the Commodores to their first win over an SEC foe in their last 27 tries. Labas obviously lacks the game experience that Wright carried into Kroger Field on Nov. 12, but you don't need experience to churn your legs up a sideline if the opportunity presents itself.

It's expected that points will be at a premium between the teams, as the over-under is currently set at a record-low 31. Kentucky averaged just 22.1 points-per-game this season, while the Hawkeyes checked in at 17.4, the 10th-worst mark in the FBS.

Labas — a 6-foot-4, 190 pound native of Broadview Heights, Ohio — likely won't change the game too much against a solid Kentucky defense will currently miss just starting cornerback Carrington Valentine, but his added running ability does make things that much more interesting.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had this to say about Iowa back on Dec. 5:

"I think some people may like it or not like it that we’re a repeat in playing the Iowa team but I know this, it will be one heck of a football game once again. A team that is not going anywhere. They’re always going to be there. They’re going to fight you tooth and nail. Kirk Ferentz is steady as can be, the longest tenured coach in college football if I’m not mistaken. Very quality program, they have been for years, as you know that’s my alma mater. With that being said it is what it is. For us, it’s an honor to play in that game."

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31 and will air on ABC.

