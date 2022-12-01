Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of movement.

NCAA legislation adopted this past August, players can no longer enter the portal any time they want. They have just a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to do so, as well as a 15-day window from May 1 to May 15 following spring practices. Players are not restricted on when they have to exit the portal and commit to a school.

Below is our transfer portal tracker for Kentucky football. This will be updated as Wildcats enter the portal and as other players from around the nation opt to come to Lexington.

TRANSFERRING OUT (5)

CHAUNCEY MAGWOOD

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot, 198 pounds out of Albany, Georgia

Magwood caught just seven passes this year, though he was one of just seven players to total upwards of 100 receiving yards (104). His lone touchdown came in the season-opening win over Miami (OH).

The sophomore was a consistent backup for the Wildcats this season.

DEMARCUS HARRIS

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot-1, 183 pounds out of Vero Beach, Florida

Harris was a part of the wide receiving core in 2020 and 2021 for Kentucky, starting a total of eight games across those two seasons. In 2022, he caught just four passes for 90 yards.

The junior's Kentucky career likely finishes with 30 receptions for 327 yards and one touchdown. As players like Barion Brown, Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson entered the fray this year, Harris was a tertiary receiving option.

CHRIS LEWIS

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot-4, 202 pounds out of Pleasant Grove, Alabama

Lewis missed the final four games of the 2022 regular season after being helped off the field in the second half against Tennessee, not putting any pressure on his right leg or foot. The redshirt freshman caught just two passes in eight games, totaling 22 yards and a touchdown, which came against Youngstown State.

Like Magwood and Harris, Lewis was never able to find consistent snaps throughout the season, even before picking up his injury.

KAVOSIEY SMOKE

Position: Running Back

Transfer Date: Dec. 1, 2022

5-foot-9, 209 pounds out of Wetumpka, Alabama

Smoke's workload faded down the second half of the season for the Cats, but over the course of his career in Lexington, he was a productive running back, earning competitive touches over the last four seasons.

His most productive season came in 2019, when he carried the ball 101 times for 616 yards and six touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility left.

With 1,583 career rushing yards, Smoke is 20th all-time in program history. He found the end zone 13 times during his long tenure at UK. He averaged 5.4 yards-per-carry. He should garner plenty of interest once he is officially in the transfer portal.

RAHSAAN LEWIS

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Date: Dec. 1, 2022

5-foot-11, 187 pounds out of Orlando, Florida

Lewis was at Kentucky for three seasons, catching a total of eight passes across the latter two seasons for the Wildcats, totaling 69 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky was already the third destination for the son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Rahsaan spent his true freshman season at Central Florida before transferring to Florida Atlantic for the 2019 campaign. He then left to join UK, where he's spent the last three years. He just practiced with the Cats in 2020.

Just the same as the other UK receivers in the portal, Lewis was just behind in the pecking order.

TRANSFERRING IN (0)

This section will be updated when Kentucky lands a transfer.

Find out about Kentucky's latest commit to the Class of 2023 here.

QB transfer portal tracker can be seen here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.