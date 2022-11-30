Skip to main content

Jalen Geiger Tabbed to SEC Community Good Works Team

The safety was injured in Kentucky's second game of the season at Florida

Growing up in a military family, Geiger, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, attended six different schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and knows a thing or two about what it feels like to be the new kid in class and how hard it can be to make new friends. Because of his background, Geiger has a passion for helping people, especially elementary school-age kids. Geiger has been using his platform as a football player to help kids in need and in 2021, found a mentorship opportunity at Liberty Elementary in Lexington, Kentucky. He has visited the school on several occasions, playing with the kids and talking to them about anti-bullying, learning and trusting their teachers.

In 2022, Geiger created the “Just. Inspire. Greatness.” initiative. Based on his initials, J. I. G. (Jalen Isaiah Geiger), his initiative hopes to inspire greatness in kids around the Commonwealth and his hometown community in South Carolina. He used his own money to purchase wristbands with his mantra and he handed them out to the kids and teachers at Liberty Elementary on his last visit.

He has also participated in the following community service projects: Real Men Read (2021) – Volunteered to read to a group of first graders at Yates Elementary three times during the season; Citrus Bowl Volunteer Project (2021) – Volunteered to mentor children in the Orlando area at an amusement park … Paired up with one of the students and began a friendship with him and talked to him about the importance of school because he was not doing well in the classroom; Belk Bowl Volunteer Project (2020) – Volunteered to pack food bags for people in the Charlotte area with food and/or home insecurities in the community; God's Pantry (2020) - Volunteered to pack food bags for food insecurity elementary students in the Lexington area to take home for the weekends; Lighthouse Ministries (2020) – Volunteered to prepare, clean and serve meals to the homeless.

On the playing field, Geiger had a career-high tying four tackles in the season opener vs. Miami Ohio and was on track for another standout game against No. 12/19 Florida Gators when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Geiger has played in 24 career games with four starting assignments and has totaled 29 tackles, including one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, one interception and one quarterback hurry.

Release from UK Athletics.

