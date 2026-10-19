Kenny Minchey is making history with his efficient play

Kentucky football has started off the season 6-1 and has real hopes for the postseason. That start has been led by quarterback Kenny Minchey, who is one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the entire SEC. Ever since the Alabama game and first half of Texas A&M on the road, Minchey has been extremely efficient and has made big plays when Kentucky needs them.

Through seven games, Minchey has thrown eight touchdowns and only one interception. One turnover through the air halfway through the season is very, very impressive and that just speaks to his decision-making ability as he has gotten more comfortable as a first-year starter and playing in Will Stein's offense. With his performance so far this season, Minchey is putting himself in elite company.

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) looks to throw a pass against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to statistician Corey Price, Kenny Minchey has the second-longest streak of consecutive passing attempts without an interception, with 160 passes. He is also the first Kentucky quarterback to complete at least 75% of their passes with at least two passing touchdowns and no interceptions in an SEC road game since Will Levis in 2021. Minchey is also the first Kentucky QB since Andre Woodson in 2007 to have four games in a single season with at least two passing touchdowns, no interceptions, and a completion percentage of at least 65%. Minchey now has the second-best completion percentage ever by a Kentucky quarterback at 68.4%. He also is making some waves nationally this season, too.

Minchey is just one of two quarterbacks in the entire country this season, joining Miami's Darain Menzah, as the only two QB's in college football this season with at least 13 touchdown passes, one interception or less, and a completion percentage of at last 68%. With as great as Kentucky has been all season at limiting their turnovers, it's been Minchey who has been a huge part of that being the case.

Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Will Stein had to say about Minchey after he led Kentucky to a 17-point comeback at South Carolina is very encouraging and tells you that you should not be surprised with how well he has been playing.

""The head coach, the the coordinators, and the quarterback-they get looked at, talked about more than anybody else. So for him to go out there in this environment to play the way he did shows me that I mean he's the right guy for the job, and he did a hell of a job tonight," Stein said a few weeks ago after Kentucky's 35-34 win at South Carolina in overtime.

Minchey has continued to prove that he is ready for whatever comes at him this season.

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