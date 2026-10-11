Kenny Minchey details his game-winning play against LSU

For a second-straight week, Kentucky football walked it off to get a one-point win off of a two-point conversion in onvertime. It's the kind of sequence that fans dream of and it happened in Kroger Field as Kentucky upset #10 LSU in what felt like back-and-forth punches thrown in regulation. In a game with a number of big plays, it was Kentucky that got the last laugh.

An Adam Zouagui field goal sent the game to overtime after the Kentucky defense came up with a massive turnover in the final two minutes. The defense continued giving the offense chances and it paid off big with that. But what happened in overtime was Kenny Minchey putting his team on his shoulders and thanks to absolutely huge guts from Will Stein to go for the two-point conversion again a week later, Minchey punched it in for the win. He detailed his game-winning play with the media after the game.

WALK IT OFF 😼



📺 - ESPN pic.twitter.com/YdmxwUReCu — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 11, 2026

"There was nobody in the middle, so I figured I’d run there," Minchey said of the final play. "We obviously had our play called. It’s just what my read told me to do -- run it in for the 2-point." Minchey didn't realize in the moment what he had done. "It was just wide open. I ran in. Then I looked up and saw the scoreboard, realized it was over and everybody just ran in to me to celebrate with my teammates and coaches. It was just a surreal moment."

Will Stein also discussed what went down in that last play from a sideline perspective.

"Thankfully, it paid off. We called a two-point play, just kind of a base concept. Kenny saw a light box and ended up taking it himself. Some confidence by him in that moment, so giving him the ability to check if it's a light box -- it was four people in there, and he decided to run. And I didn't really know what happened. I was watching the routes, and then we started rushing the field."

Will Stein | UK Athletics

One moment turned into a result that is a huge, huge step in Will Stein turning Kentucky into a powerhouse. Now, Kentucky's playoff dreams are legit.

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