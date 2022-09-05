Kentucky Begins Prep for Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Kentucky football is already entering its first big challenge—in just the second week of the season—as the Wildcats are set to head down to Gainesville for a date with the Florida Gators.

"We obviously have a big test this week going into Florida who are coming off a big win against Utah. So it shows the improvement that they've made the first year," head coach Mark Stoops said. "Billy (Napier) and what they got going on, they're doing a very good job. You know, anytime you go to Florida, they're very talented football team. And it'll be a great environment hostile environment, SEC East game on the road, big challenge and should be a lot of fun."

Florida is fresh off of an impressive 29-26 win over No. 7 Utah, a game that cemented the Gators as legit and officially created the superstar that is UF quarterback Anthony Richardson.

He sliced and diced the Utes last weekend, running for 103 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 168 more.

"Anthony Richardson is one heck of a football player. Very good player, I think that's pretty obvious. You know, just very talented. You can see he's much more comfortable in this offense, Coach Napier and what they're doing, he's just very talented and can make all the throws and and then obviously hurt you on his feet," Stoops said.

Below is a taste of the magic that AR brought to The Swamp on Saturday:

The Kentucky defense may have to acknowledge that it won't be able to fully stop the quarterback, but just hope to contain him enough in certain areas to prevent the least amount of damage. The Wildcats mounted three sacks and four tackles-for-loss against Miami (OH), but getting those numbers against a stout UF defense won't come as easy.

“Florida is more physical. Their offensive line really played well. You can see that improvement and the commitment to being a tough, physical unit," Stoops said. "They always have great guys on the perimeter and skill players. Richardson again, is just a very good football player. I guess you could just hit that on repeat when we get into the league you know?”

Once UK breaks into the heart of SEC play, there will be a bevy of matchups to watch week-in, week-out. Richardson, however, might just be the best athlete in the conference, and will almost certainly cause some significant headaches if defensive coordinator Brad White and Co. can't find the right scheme against the Gators.

