Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Will Not Play in Music City Bowl

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez has announced via Instagram that he will not play for the Wildcats in the Music City Bowl against Iowa on Dec. 31

The third-all-time leading rusher in program history said that he will still travel to Nashville with the team:

"Big Blue Nation, Thank you for everything!," he wrote. "Although I'm going to sit out the bowl game to focus on my health and prepare for my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL, I'll be in the music city to support."

Rodriguez’s 3,644 career yards are behind just Benny Snell (3,873) and Sonny Collins (3,835). Had he played in the Music City Bowl, he would have needed 230 yards to beat Snell's record.

