Kentucky could be facing a backup QB on Saturday

Kentucky football is coming off one of the best and most important wins in program history after defeating #9 Texas A&M on the road Saturday and now, they're facing a sneaky Sun Belt squad making a push for the top spot in the conference. But, they may be shorthanded when they face the Wildcats.

The South Alabama Jaguars are seen as a run-heavy offense, but quarterbacks are also important for them when they need those big plays through the air. There looks to be questions heading into Saturday's game as for who will start for the Jaguars at QB. Bishop Davenport has gotten the start this season, but he did not play in Week 3. His head coach said he had a lingering injury that he suffered the week before.

Sep 5, 2026; Mobile, Alabama, USA; South Alabama Jaguars head coach Major Applewhite looks on during the first quarter against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Andrews-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He had an injury that was lingering from the Tulane game. It’s getting a lot better, and he would’ve been able to play in some capacity tonight, but I didn’t want him thinking about it too much," head coach Major Applewhite said after South Alabama's win on Saturday over Ohio. "It’s just one of those situations where you should go out there and be worried about executing or worry about getting what’s bothering you better."

As we wait for the injury report, South Alabama has a big decision to make as to who they want to start against Kentucky. Obviously, they would love to trot Davenport out there as he has led the Jaguars to a 2-1 start, with the lone loss being 28-24 to Tulane. They are looking to make real noise in the Sun Belt this season, while Kentucky is looking to take care of business and avoid any type of scare on Saturday after the big win and ahead of the matchup with South Carolina the next week.

Sep 5, 2026; Mobile, Alabama, USA; South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Bishop Davenport (4) drops back to throw against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second quarter at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Andrews-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Alabama is a very veteran roster and starting QB Bishop Davenport is one of them. He spent one season at Utah State before beginning his third year with the Jaguars this season. So far through three games, Davenport has totaled 450 passing yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. If he doesn't start on Saturday, Jared Hollins will start in his place, who made his first career start this past week, who put up 192 yards through the air and a touchdown.

We will find out soon who will take the lead for South Alabama against the Kentucky defense on Saturday.

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