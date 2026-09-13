Will Stein discusses Kentucky's second-half collapse against Alabama

Kentucky football faced the first big test of the WIll Stein era on Saturday against the #12 Alabama Crimson Tide. Things were going Kentucky's way early, as in the first half, they jumped out to a lead and ended up taking a 17-13 lead into halftime. That first half performance was fueled by the Kentucky defense, who scored the first touchdown and helped put them in position to score again.

The Kentucky defense was able to get a stop on four of Alabama's first six drives as the only were able to get field goals after their first touchdown. But then came the second half, where the offense really started to impact the game in a bad way. The defense helped carry the Wildcats in the first half, setting up the offense in great position multiple times. But in the second, self-inflicted mistakes really cost them, and those mistakes added up quickly on the scoreboard. From a fumble on a sack by Kenny Minchey to a failed fake punt, Kentucky continued to give Alabama great field position to score drive after drive.

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was clear Kentucky's defense was getting fatigued, but it was also clear that the offense struggled to move the ball downfield and get receivers open in the passing game. Here is what Will Stein had to say about his team's epic collapse that saw Alabama outscore them 32-0 in the second half.

"I thought (we) started off really good and got some momentum early. And the first half, we're right in, right? We were up at halftime, which was huge. And we've come out in the second half and just, obviously stalled on offense. Our defense had short fields pretty much the whole game. It's hard to defend. So 45 to 17, the scoreboard says it sucks, but when you're defending a short field virtually the entire half and we weren't converting on third downs, that was tough on our defense. Can't turn the ball over. We obviously created some turnovers, which was a major emphasis in this game. So I was proud of the defense to do that, and we got to protect the ball better on offense."

Kentucky Wildcats tight end Henry Boyer (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) as the Cats go up over 12th-ranked Alabama Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a very telling stat, Kentucky went just 1-14 on third down conversions for the entire game, while Alabama went 5-11. Not being able to convert on offense combined with those short-field drives for the Crimson Tide offense, Stein went on to reiterate that the lack of execution really had its mark on the outcome. "I think it was just some execution errors. And when you get put in third down opportunities and you don't convert and you punt it back to a really good offense and wear down your defense, it just kind of took a little spin there. So they caught momentum, we lost momentum, and it turned out with this result."

Kentucky will look to put the mistakes behind them and shift their focus to what's ahead. It's a long season and Stein made sure to preach that to his team after the loss.

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