Kentucky Drops Nine Spots to No. 22 in Newest AP Poll After South Carolina Loss

The Wildcats are near the bottom of the new AP rankings

Kentucky is continuing to fall down the AP Poll. Following its 24-14 loss to South Carolina on Saturday night, the Wildcats dropped nine spots down to No. 22. 

UK is tied with Texas for the No. 22 spot, though the Longhorns are fresh off of a 49-0 drubbing of rival Oklahoma. The Cats are one of six Southeastern Conference teams still ranked following week six. 

1. Georgia 

3. Alabama 

6. Tennessee 

9. Ole Miss

16. Mississippi State 

22. Kentucky 

The entire AP Poll can be found here.

Kentucky will welcome the now-No. 16 Miss State Bulldogs to Kroger Field on Oct. 15, as it looks to avoid a three-game losing streak for the second season in a row. 

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

